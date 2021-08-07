Booyah Fall to Rafters in Extras

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. – The Green Bay Booyah fell to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in extra innings on Friday, 9-8. Down 1-0 entering the fifth inning, Brett Blair (Stanford) was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Darius Barton (Grambling State). The scoring wouldn’t stop there as a sacrifice fly by Nathan Blasick (West Virginia) scored Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) to give the Booyah a 2-1 lead. Jack Duffy (Polk State College) then drove in Tristin Garcia (Western Kentucky) on a weak groundball that hit the bag at third base. Blair then scored on a wild pitch to cap off a four-run inning.