Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashwaubenon, WI

Booyah Fall to Rafters in Extras

northwoodsleague.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHWAUBENON, Wis. – The Green Bay Booyah fell to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in extra innings on Friday, 9-8. Down 1-0 entering the fifth inning, Brett Blair (Stanford) was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Darius Barton (Grambling State). The scoring wouldn’t stop there as a sacrifice fly by Nathan Blasick (West Virginia) scored Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) to give the Booyah a 2-1 lead. Jack Duffy (Polk State College) then drove in Tristin Garcia (Western Kentucky) on a weak groundball that hit the bag at third base. Blair then scored on a wild pitch to cap off a four-run inning.

northwoodsleague.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Ashwaubenon, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
City
Ashwaubenon, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Roberto Clemente
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Curtis Granderson
Person
Ben Zobrist
Person
Pete Alonso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Booyah Fall#Stanford#Grambling State#Texas A M#Polk State College#Nadir Lewis Lrb#Princeton#Byu#Herr Baker Field#Capital Credit Union Park#Wduz The Fan#The Fleet Farm Flex Pack#Fleet Farm#The Northwoods League#Major League Baseball#Sfg#Home Run Derby#Mlb Gold Glove#The Apple App Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor's executive order to leave masks up to parents

(CNN) — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy