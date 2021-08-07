Goals and Highlights: West Ham 2-0 Atalanta in Friendly Game 2021

Preparation for the start of the 2021/22 season continued for West Ham United, as they took the short trip over to the West of London to face newly-promoted Brentford. After a thrilling 6-2 win against Celtic last Saturday, David Moyes would have wanted his team on top form - and that he received. Furthermore, the fixture saw the highly-anticipated return of former Brentford star Saïd Benrahma - who has been a force amongst The Hammers team throughout pre-season. Benrahma broke the deadlock at 65 minutes with a wonderful strike outside the box.