Premier League

Goals and Highlights: West Ham 2-0 Atalanta in Friendly Game 2021

By Claudio Amelco
vavel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtalanta presses for a dangerous shot, but the number 13 sends it over the top. Antonio, a West Ham player, has the opportunity to increase the score on several occasions but the ball simply drowns in the goal. 11:12 AM17 hours ago. 51'. The first five minutes of the second...

www.vavel.com

Remo Freuler
Aaron Cresswell
Duván Zapata
#Slovenian#Atalanta Score#Serie A#Parma#Flex#The Champions League#Italians#Vavel Com#Atalanta Live Updates
