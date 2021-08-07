Goals and Highlights: West Ham 2-0 Atalanta in Friendly Game 2021

Pre-season preparation for West Ham United has been extremely successful thus far, with The Hammers winning all of their friendly matches. Today's match saw Italian dark horses Atalanta take the trip to the London Stadium, to compete in the Betway Cup. David Moyes' Claret and Blue boys would have felt confident in the win against the Champions League side, but the Nerazzurri would be their greatest test yet. With a team including Euro 2020 stars Rafael Toloi, Joakin Maehle, and Matteo Pessina, Atalanta come to East London bearing a fantastic team. Similarly to West Ham, Atalanta had an outstanding previous campaign. They finished Serie A in 3rd position last season, finishing above regular European competing teams in Juventus, Lazio, and Roma.
Comments / 0