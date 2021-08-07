Dogs trained to sniff out alcohol in Maryland prisons

WESTOVER, Md. (AP) — Chocolate lab Marley may be nearing retirement age at almost 10 years old, but this working dog still has a few new tricks in him. His keen sense of smell has been helping to expose contraband in Maryland’s prisons, and alcohol concocted by inmates is the latest addition to the tally of illegal items Marley and other dogs have been tasked with discovering in facilities like Eastern Correctional Institution in Somerset County.