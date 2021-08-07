Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Dogs trained to sniff out alcohol in Maryland prisons

By ROSE VELAZQUEZ, The Daily Times
ccenterdispatch.com
 3 days ago

WESTOVER, Md. (AP) — Chocolate lab Marley may be nearing retirement age at almost 10 years old, but this working dog still has a few new tricks in him. His keen sense of smell has been helping to expose contraband in Maryland’s prisons, and alcohol concocted by inmates is the latest addition to the tally of illegal items Marley and other dogs have been tasked with discovering in facilities like Eastern Correctional Institution in Somerset County.

www.ccenterdispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Westover, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
Somerset County, MD
Government
County
Somerset County, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Dog#Prison#Blindness#Ap#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Maryland Statemarylandmatters.org

Union Implores State to Provide More Officers and Resources to Maryland’s Largest Prison

Officers at Maryland’s largest prison say that they have been understaffed for years, fostering an unsafe environment and leading to a rise in assaults on staff. Last weekend, two or three inmates attacked an officer at the Eastern Correctional Institution, said Patrick Moran, the president of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 3, at a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Westover, MDWMDT.com

K-9 Dogs being trained to detect alcohol at correctional facilities

WESTOVER, Md.- The Eastern Shore Correctional Institute is paving the way for other prisons as we’re told they are the first correctional K-9 unit in America, that they know of, to train it’s dogs to find alcohol. “Alcohol has been produced in prisons since prisons probably started, however it spiked...
Public SafetyUS News and World Report

Warden at NYC Federal Jail Charged With Killing Husband

WASHINGTON (AP) — The associate warden at the federal jail in New York City has been charged with killing her husband after she shot him in the face in their New Jersey home. Antonia Ashford is the associate warden at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, which houses British socialite...
Public SafetyBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Even after prison, many Americans are held captive

Did you realize that there are more Americans on parole or probation than are held within the prison system? Yep, it's hard to fathom, but 1 in 58 American adults -- about 4.4 million citizens -- are currently under some sort of community supervision. Do they all need to be?...
Public SafetyArkansas Online

Inmate found dead in state prison cell

A 37-year-old inmate was found hanging in his cell at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit on Saturday, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Stoney Worthey, who was serving a four-year sentence out of Franklin County for possession of a controlled substance, was found in his...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Alabama sheriff accused of calling assistant from a casino and asking her to wire cash from the jailhouse safe is charged with theft and corruption for 'stealing $29,000 of inmate money'

A high-profile sheriff called his assistant from a Las Vegas casino and ordered her to wire him cash stored in a jailhouse safe, according to testimony in an Alabama court. The bombshell claim was made Tuesday during the trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely who is charged with 11 counts of theft and abuse, accused of 'borrowing' $29,050 in jailhouse money over three years.
Politicsaclufl.org

How America Disguised 65,000 Prison Beds

Fifty years ago, as the U.S. began building the world’s largest infrastructure for human caging, many Americans envisioned a future without prisons. Prisons, in the eyes of many, were irrevocably broken and incompatible with democracy. A committee convened by Lyndon B. Johnson to study law enforcement wrote that “life in many institutions is at best barren and futile, and at worst unspeakably brutal and degrading” and lamented that many prisoners labored “under conditions scarcely distinguishable from slavery.”
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 892 new cases in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) -- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Saturday morning. As of 10:00 a., there are 473,116 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, 892 cases have been reported in Maryland within the past 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 3.92%, decreased by 0.13 since...
Georgia StateWSAV-TV

Ga. man faces 30 months in prison for involvement in dog-fighting ring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) — A Georgia man is facing more than 2 years in prison for his connection in a dog-fighting ring. Benjaman Shinhoster III, aka “Benji,” faces 30 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to Sponsoring and Exhibiting a Dog in an Animal Fighting Venture, Acting U.S. Attorney David H. Estes said. The 41-year-old of Lousiville, Ga. is also ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and serve three years of supervised release.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland’s highest court opens door for juveniles who can be rehabilitated to avoid adult prison system

Maryland’s highest court has ruled that judges must weigh whether juveniles can be rehabilitated before assigning them to adult courts, offering new hope for a Baltimore County man and potentially hundreds of others sent to prison in their teens. The Court of Appeals ruling centered on the case of Howard Jimmy Davis, who had a troubled life and scrapes with the law before being charged at the ...
PetsBBC

Dog sniffs out hole in a wall cigarette stash in Stoke-on-Trent

Thousands of contraband cigarettes and hand-rolling tobacco have been found hidden in a hole in a wall. The concealed hole was sniffed out by a tobacco detection dog outside a shop in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent. The hole, which was reached from the outside, was discovered as police and trading standards officers...
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

Inmate’s mother raises concerns about COVID in state prison

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Throughout the pandemic, relatives of inmates in local, state and federal facilities have been worried about the COVID situation in jails and prisons. They may be inmates, but their family members are constantly reminding others: they are human. Melissa Deans’ son Joshua is at Dixon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy