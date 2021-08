Few positions saw as much turnover this offseason for the New Orleans Saints as tight end. Both of the team’s co-starters — Jared Cook and Josh Hill — were released as salary cap cuts earlier this year, opening up a combined 825 snaps on offense and 70 targets in the passing game. That’s a huge void to fill, and while the Saints like their options as-is, they’re making a big bet on an unproven second-year pro to accomplish their goals. Here is how the depth chart shakes out going into training camp: