The weather is hot and the music is even hotter – and Hydraulix is proving that in full by curating a Summer Heaters playlist. There’s no introduction needed when it comes to Hydraulix, a beat connoisseur. The producer’s knack for creating tracks of epic proportions helped to quickly solidify a career. Whether it’s dirtier ones like “Let Em Drip,” or more aggressive ones like his “Demon Hunter” remix, Hydraulix always manages to keep it fresh and bring massive amounts of energy. He further proved this in one of his latest releases, “Concrete” with Ohio-based rapper, Jasiah, which is the third track off his forthcoming album.