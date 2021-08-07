Cancel
Golf

Butts’ 73 Helps Trigg Golfers to Fourth-Place Finish (w/PHOTOS)

By Josh Nichols
yoursportsedge.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrigg County’s Ty Butts fired a 73 on Friday at Western Hills Golf Course to help the Wildcats to a fourth-place finish at the Christian County Invitational. Butts shot an even-par 35 over the first nine holes but looked to be limping to the finish with four straight bogeys going into the final hole. However, after his second shot on the par-5 18th hole ended up inches from the hole, he tapped in for eagle to close the round and finish fourth.

