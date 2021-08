A new study says Alabama is among the ten least safe states in the country for COVID-19. The finance website WalletHub examined the state’s hospitalizations and deaths, and its vaccination rate. Alabama currently ranks at the bottom for the number of residents who’ve had their shots. Jill Gonzalez is a data analyst for WalletHub. She says she is concerned about how long it will take before the unvaccinated realize they need to roll up their sleeves.