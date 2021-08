At the request of the Fitz and Arnoto Family, the Banquet in Salem Aug. 16 will be dedicated to the memory of Phyllis Fitz, who died December 2020. She was the wife of Werner Fitz for over 20 years and the mother of Jeannie and Michael Arnoto, all of Salem. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Salem and had a huge heart for local charity. The Banquet was one of her favorite causes.