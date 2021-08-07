Former Missouri Sen. Ed Emery dies at 71 after suffering health issue on campaign trail
Former Missouri Sen. Ed Emery has died following a recent heart episode that put him in the hospital on Tuesday, according to several state government officials. He was 71. Emery collapsed earlier this week during a speaking event in Randolph County and was being treated at University Hospital in Columbia, his congressional campaign said Thursday. Emery was campaigning for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for Missouri's 4th Congressional District.
