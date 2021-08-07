Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Former Missouri Sen. Ed Emery dies at 71 after suffering health issue on campaign trail

By ORDER REPRINT
Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Missouri Sen. Ed Emery has died following a recent heart episode that put him in the hospital on Tuesday, according to several state government officials. He was 71. Emery collapsed earlier this week during a speaking event in Randolph County and was being treated at University Hospital in Columbia, his congressional campaign said Thursday. Emery was campaigning for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District.

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
City
Parkville, MO
County
Randolph County, MO
Randolph County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Caleb Rowden
Person
Tony Luetkemeyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Missouri#University Hospital#Republican#House#Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Lamar, MOthemissouritimes.com

Ed Emery services to be held this week

A visitation for former Sen. Ed Emery will be held at Daniel Funeral Home in Lamar from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. A funeral service is scheduled for the following day at 10 a.m at First Baptist Church in Lamar. Emery, who was running for a Congressional seat, died on Aug. 6...
Missouri StateSpringfield Business Journal

Former state Rep. Ed Emery dies

Former Missouri state Rep. Ed Emery, who represented parts of southwest Missouri, died Aug. 6. He was 71. Emery was campaigning in Bolivar when he collapsed in what was described as a heart problem. Emergy was seeking to replace U.S. Rep. Vicki Hartzler in Congress. Hartzler is running for Sen....
Moberly, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Ed Emery dies after collapsing at an event in Moberly

Days after being hospitalized for a heart episode, state government officials tweeted Saturday morning that former State Sen. Ed Emery has died. Emery was 71. A Thursday news release from his campaign said Emery was speaking at an event hosted by the Randolph County Republican Women in Moberly on Tuesday evening when he collapsed from a heart episode. He was taken to University Hospital in Columbia, where he was said to be recovering.
Lamar, MOLamar Democrat

Ed Emery has passed

It is with a heavy heart that the Lamar Democrat announces the passing of Ed Emery. Emery, a Lamar resident and Republican, served Missouri for eight years as a state representative and eight years in the state senate. At the time of his death, Emery, was in the running to...
Randolph County, MOKRMS Radio

Former Senator Ed Emery Collapses During Speech In Randolph County

A politician who’s running for the 4th congressional district seat collapses during an address to his constituents. According to officials, former state senator Ed Emery collapsed while speaking at the Randolph County Republican Women’s organization on Tuesday night. Reports indicate CPR was performed at the scene before he was rushed...
Missouri StateCBS News

Mask mandates in Missouri highlight political divisions, as hospitals fill with COVID patients

With the rise of the Delta variant across the state of Missouri, Kansas City reinstated its COVID-19 mask mandate earlier this week. "The entire state of Missouri, every one of our 114 counties is a hotspot zone for COVID-19. So we saw it was important for us to act, given that updated guidance, from not just the CDC, but our health department, and that's why we have a mask mandate today," said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.
Jefferson City, MOmo.gov

Statement from Sen. Rick Brattin on the Passing of Former Sen. Ed Emery

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, today issued a statement on the passing of former Sen. Ed Emery:. “I am deeply saddened to hear of Ed’s passing. He wasn’t just a public servant. He was a man of principle, a dedicated husband and father, and man deeply committed to his faith and to following God in all things. My thoughts and prayers are with Rebecca and all of Ed’s family.”
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican president will ask Kamala Harris to reopen the southern border 'completely' and send 3.5 million vaccines amid a surge in infections in migrants crossing the Rio Grande

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to urge Vice President Kamala Harris to completely reopen the border between Mexico and the U.S. during their phone call Monday. 'It must be said that the border is open, not completely, but it has never been completely closed,' Lopez Obrador said during...
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Horizon?

(CBS Detroit) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. Nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, the pandemic is still going. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could tap the brakes on the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting on that recovery. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is set to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly come in handy. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

Comments / 1

Community Policy