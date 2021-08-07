Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Olmsted, Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 10:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Olmsted; Wabasha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN OLMSTED AND SOUTH CENTRAL WABASHA COUNTIES At 1047 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rochester, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near Elgin around 1110 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Kings Park, Ringe, Douglas, County Roads 79 And 2, Potsdam, Apache Mall and Highway 52 And 55th Northwest. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH