Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

France Holds Off Reigning Champion Denmark to Take Men's Handball Gold

By Joseph Schwerdt
NBC Connecticut
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance held off a frantic comeback by defending gold medalists Denmark for a 25-23 victory in the men’s handball final in Tokyo. Denmark had a chance to tie the game in regulation, but lost the ball and surrendered an empty-net goal as time expired. The Danes trailed by four points at the half and six points in the second half before staging a furious comeback to close the gap to one goal with 15 seconds left in the game.

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikkel Hansen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Handball#Gold Medalists#Take Men S Handball Gold#French#South Korean#European#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Denmark
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Competition Horse Jet Set Sadly Euthanized After Accident in Japan

Today, Switzerland remembers one of its equine athletes in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Jet Set. After suffering a severe injury, the owners and athlete decided to euthanize him. Jet Set was a 14-year-old gelding who competed in the Equestrian Event alongside rider Robin Godel. While completing the final jump on Tokyo’s Sea Forest cross country course, Jet Set became lame, limping profusely. Following the race, Gobel’s team a veterinarian came to the fence where the horse was for initial review of the injury. The team then transferred him to a clinic where they could perform an ultrasound on his leg.
TV & Videostheplaidhorse.com

Tokyo Takeaways on Streamhorse TV: US Dressage Takes Team Silver

Tokyo Takeaways on StreamHorseTV — In this series, StreamHorseTV will be talking Tokyo Equestrian with the lovely and knowledgeable Catie Staszak, international Show Jumping commentator, multimedia sports journalist, and CEO of Catie Staszak Media—and The Plaid Horse‘s Show Jumping Content Manager and Plaidcast co-host! Staszak and StreamHorseTV Director of Content Natalie Mayrath, will provide discussion, insight and commentary around all the action happening on the ground during the Tokyo Olympic Equestrian Competitions.
SoccerNBC San Diego

Abrahamson: From a High School Spaghetti Dinner to Olympic Gold

TOKYO — At seemingly every strip mall in the United States, there’s typically a dance studio populated (mostly) by little girls. Let’s say you were one of those. Growing up, you do dance. Jazz. Hip-hop. Tap. Contemporary dance. Even ballet. Things go along, and as you’re getting into high school,...
POTUSCNN

Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Global stars sing John Lennon’s “Imagine” as Tokyo 2020 kicks off. Following the parade of athletes, musicians from around the world sang a version of John Lennon's “Imagine” together. Angelique Kidjo, Alejandro Sanz, John Legend and Keith Urban all took part in the performance. "Imagination has the power to unite...
PhotographySlate

The Best Photo We Didn’t Use This Week: Give This Mullet a Gold Medal

Slate’s homepage editors spend a lot of time looking for editorial photos to put on our site. Those searches sometimes yield unexpected results: random, perplexing, and mesmerizing photos that don’t belong on the homepage, but that are too good not to share. Every week, we’ll share the weirdest photo from the wires.
Tokyo Olympics13newsnow.com

Taboo in Tokyo, Olympians sport their ink

TOKYO, Japan — Taboo in much of Tokyo, tattoos are everywhere at the Olympics. In 2015, a Japanese tattoo artist was fined $1,400 USD for tattooing 3 customers without a medical license. But in 2020, it was overruled, and the Supreme Court acknowledged tattooing as an art form, rather than a medical procedure.
SportsESPN

Russia to play France for women's handball gold at Olympics

TOKYO --  Its a Rio repeat in womens handball. The Russian team beat Norway by one goal in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday to set up a gold-medal game against France. Thats exactly what happened five years ago at the Rio de Janeiro Games. Unlike in...
Technologynewscentermaine.com

Stunning drone display dazzles during Tokyo Opening Ceremony

WASHINGTON — One of the most talked about moments of the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics featured hundreds of drones flying over the National Stadium in Japan. The display happened as John Lennon's "Imagine" played and prompted rave reviews from those watching at home and from inside and outside the stadium.
WorldNBC Connecticut

Olympic Handball Day 7: Brazil's Men Hold Off Hard-Charging Argentina

Editor's note: This article will be updated with all the day's handball action in Tokyo. Joao Silva found the back of the net six times on six shots in the first half Friday to lead Brazil's men's handball team to its first victory in Group A action at the Tokyo Olympics in a thriller over winless Argentina.
Sportsdailyjournal.net

Hansen’s dozen sends Denmark into Olympic handball final

TOKYO — The Olympic men’s handball tournament has become something of a Mikkel Hansen show. The three-time world championship MVP scored 12 goals to lead Denmark to a 27-23 semifinal victory over Spain. The gold medal game on Saturday will be against France in a rematch of the 2016 final in Rio de Janeiro.

Comments / 0

Community Policy