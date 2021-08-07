France Holds Off Reigning Champion Denmark to Take Men's Handball Gold
France held off a frantic comeback by defending gold medalists Denmark for a 25-23 victory in the men’s handball final in Tokyo. Denmark had a chance to tie the game in regulation, but lost the ball and surrendered an empty-net goal as time expired. The Danes trailed by four points at the half and six points in the second half before staging a furious comeback to close the gap to one goal with 15 seconds left in the game.www.nbcconnecticut.com
