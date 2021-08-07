Maryland’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 100 Glorious Campsites

In need of an outdoor adventure? You can have a whole lot of them at the following campground in Maryland. This spot has a variety of campsites, plus, it’s right next to the water! Read on to learn more and prepare for a fun getaway among nature.

Brunswick Family Campground is located along the Potomac River in Brunswick, Maryland.

This waterside spot is home to over 100 campsites, including...

...RV sites...

...cozy cabins...

...and tent sites.

And by the way, when we say waterside, we mean it! This scenic area awaits, and it's full of adventures.

Bring your own floats to spend the day on the water, or...

...you cant rent tubes or kayaks onsite from River & Trail Outfitters. Campers receive a 10% discount!

You can also spend your time hiking or biking along the area trails, which are full of scenic beauty.

There are also pavilions available for picnics, relaxing, or for simply escaping the shade for a bit.

And the kids will love the playground and sandbox.

Even if you head here to simply relax and admire the water views, this spot is worthwhile. Don't forget to bring your camera to capture serene moments like this.

Learn more about Brunswick Family Campground by visiting the website and Facebook page linked below. Happy camping!

For more information about Brunswick Family Campground, visit the website . You can also follow the official Facebook page by clicking here .

