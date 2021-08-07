Cancel
Maryland’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 100 Glorious Campsites

By Jamie Alvarenga
Posted by 
Only In Maryland
Only In Maryland
 3 days ago

In need of an outdoor adventure? You can have a whole lot of them at the following campground in Maryland. This spot has a variety of campsites, plus, it’s right next to the water! Read on to learn more and prepare for a fun getaway among nature.

Brunswick Family Campground is located along the Potomac River in Brunswick, Maryland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJZaD_0bKrTAgG00
Google Maps

This waterside spot is home to over 100 campsites, including...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gW71G_0bKrTAgG00
Google / JOSEPH LEONGUERRERO

...RV sites...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z03MJ_0bKrTAgG00
Google / Deanna Duhon

...cozy cabins...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AizAA_0bKrTAgG00
Google / nora slick

...and tent sites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w9K5t_0bKrTAgG00
Google / Vlad Damian

And by the way, when we say waterside, we mean it! This scenic area awaits, and it's full of adventures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jYEpX_0bKrTAgG00
Google / nora slick

Bring your own floats to spend the day on the water, or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24MkIP_0bKrTAgG00
Google / Carissa Reh

...you cant rent tubes or kayaks onsite from River & Trail Outfitters. Campers receive a 10% discount!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BtLVz_0bKrTAgG00
Facebook / Brunswick Family Campground

You can also spend your time hiking or biking along the area trails, which are full of scenic beauty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33c4mO_0bKrTAgG00
Google / Alexey Mayorov

There are also pavilions available for picnics, relaxing, or for simply escaping the shade for a bit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AvtvV_0bKrTAgG00
Google / Yaakov Benyowitz

And the kids will love the playground and sandbox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oume0_0bKrTAgG00
Google / Tony M

Even if you head here to simply relax and admire the water views, this spot is worthwhile. Don't forget to bring your camera to capture serene moments like this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9cRr_0bKrTAgG00
Google / Tyler C

Learn more about Brunswick Family Campground by visiting the website and Facebook page linked below. Happy camping!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtSSM_0bKrTAgG00
https://www.potomacrivercampground.com

For more information about Brunswick Family Campground, visit the website . You can also follow the official Facebook page by clicking here .

For another cool waterside spot in Maryland, check out Chesapeake City . Located right next to the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal, it’s one of the most unique towns in America!

The post Maryland’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 100 Glorious Campsites appeared first on Only In Your State .

