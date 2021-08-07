Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Today in History: Today is Saturday, Aug. 7, the 219th day of 2021.

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1149PG_0bKrT80300
In 1782, Gen. George Washington created the Order of the Purple Heart, a decoration to recognize merit in enlisted men and noncommissioned officers.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On August 7, 1998, terrorist bombs at U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania killed 224 people, including 12 Americans.

On this date:

In 1782, Gen. George Washington created the Order of the Purple Heart, a decoration to recognize merit in enlisted men and noncommissioned officers.

In 1789, the U.S. Department of War was established by Congress.

In 1942, U.S. and other allied forces landed at Guadalcanal, marking the start of the first major allied offensive in the Pacific during World War II. (Japanese forces abandoned the island the following February.)

In 1964, Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin resolution, giving President Lyndon B. Johnson broad powers in dealing with reported North Vietnamese attacks on U.S. forces.

In 1971, the Apollo 15 moon mission ended successfully as its command module splashed down in the Pacific Ocean.

In 1989, a plane carrying U.S. Rep. Mickey Leland, D-Texas, and 14 others disappeared over Ethiopia. (The wreckage of the plane was found six days later; there were no survivors.)

In 1990, President George H.W. Bush ordered U.S. troops and warplanes to Saudi Arabia to guard the oil-rich desert kingdom against a possible invasion by Iraq.

In 2000, Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore selected Connecticut Sen. Joseph Lieberman as his running mate; Lieberman became the first Jewish candidate on a major party’s presidential ticket.

In 2008, A U.S. military jury at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base gave Osama bin Laden’s driver a surprisingly light 5-1/2-year sentence for aiding terrorism, making him eligible for parole in just five months. (The U.S. later transferred Salim Hamdan (sah-LEEM’ hahm-DAHN’) to his home country of Yemen, which released him in January 2009.)

In 2010, Elena Kagan was sworn in as the 112th justice and fourth woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 2012, Jared Lee Loughner agreed to spend the rest of his life in prison, accepting that he went on a deadly shooting rampage at an Arizona political gathering in 2011 and sparing the victims a lengthy, possibly traumatic death-penalty trial.

In 2015, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes was spared the death penalty in favor of life in prison after a jury in Centennial failed to agree on whether he should be executed for his murderous attack on a packed movie premiere that left 12 people dead.

Ten years ago: The Treasury Department announced that Secretary Timothy Geithner (GYT’-nur) had told President Barack Obama he would remain on the job, ending speculation he would leave the administration. Former New York Governor Hugh Carey, 92, died on Shelter Island, New York. Former Oregon Governor and U.S. Senator Mark Hatfield, 89, died in Portland.

Five years ago: An accident on a 17-story waterslide at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kansas, claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy. Jim Furyk became the first golfer to shoot a 58 in PGA Tour history during the Travelers Championship in Connecticut with a 12-under 58 in the final round. (Furyk finished tied for fifth at 11 under, three strokes behind winner Russell Knox.) At the Rio Games, U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky crushed her own world record in the 400 freestyle with a time of 3:56.46.

One year ago: Thousands of bikers poured into the small South Dakota town of Sturgis for the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally despite fears that it could lead to a massive coronavirus outbreak. (Federal health officials later said the rally led to dozens of coronavirus cases in neighboring Minnesota; the Associated Press found that at least 290 people in 12 states tested positive for the coronavirus after attending the rally.) The military recovered the bodies of seven Marines and a Navy sailor who’d been killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast; another Marine had died after being rescued.

Today’s Birthdays: Gospel singer Ben Moore is 80. Singer Lana Cantrell is 78. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is 77. Actor John Glover is 77. Actor David Rasche is 77. Former diplomat, talk show host and activist Alan Keyes is 71.

Country singer Rodney Crowell is 71. Actor Caroline Aaron is 69. Comedian Alexei Sayle is 69. Actor Wayne Knight is 66. Rock singer Bruce Dickinson is 63. Marathon runner Alberto Salazar is 63. Actor David Duchovny is 61. Country musician Michael Mahler (Wild Horses) is 60. Actor Delane Matthews is 60. Actor Harold Perrineau is 58. Jazz musician Marcus Roberts is 58. Country singer Raul Malo is 56. Actor David Mann is 55. Actor Charlotte Lewis is 54. Actor Sydney Penny is 50. Actor Greg Serano is 49. Actor Michael Shannon is 47. Actor Charlize Theron (shar-LEES’ THEHR’-en) is 46. Rock musician Barry Kerch is 45. Actor Eric Johnson is 42. Actor Randy Wayne is 40. Actor-writer Brit Marling is 39. NHL center Sidney Crosby is 34. MLB All-Star Mike Trout is 30. Actor Liam James is 25.

Comments / 0

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Connecticut State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raul Malo
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Lyndon B. Johnson
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Japanese#North Vietnamese#Apollo#Democratic#Jewish#The U S Supreme Court#The Treasury Department#Gyt#Pga Tour#The Associated Press#Marines#Navy#Fbi#Rock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
MLB
Country
Iraq
Related
Militarythepampanews.com

USS Indianapolis

During World War II, the USS Indianapolis frequently served as the flagship for Admiral Raymond Spruance. In 1943 and 1944 he commanded the Fifth Fleet in battles across the Central Pacific. The USS Indy survived a bomb released during a kamikaze attack which badly damaged the ship and killed 9 members of the crew. The ship earned a total of 10 battle stars for being in every major battle from the Aleutian Islands in the northern Pacific to major battles in the southern Pacific. The Pacific battles included Iwo Jima, Tarawa, Saipan Tinian, Peleliu, and the Gilbert Islands, just to name a few. The USS Indianapolis also accomplished completing a top-secret mission that was of the utmost significance to national security and critical to ending WWII.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Stacker

A history of US military aircraft from WWI to today

Stacker compiled a history of U.S. military aircraft using government sites, military news reports, and manufacturing company data. Stacker’s gallery touches on the conflicts where the aircraft saw combat, the companies that designed them, and all their notable trailblazing specifications.
Aerospace & DefenseLongview Daily News

Aug. 6, 1945: 44 seconds over Hiroshima

Just twenty-one days after a successful, top-secret atomic bomb test in New Mexico shook seismograph instruments with force, a 9,700-pound uranium nuclear bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan on Aug. 6, 1945, effectively ending the war. It was a Monday, the night humid and breezy at the U.S. Army Air...
MilitaryBeaufort County Now

Crisis in the U. S. Navy

“Sometimes I think we care more about whether we have enough diversity officers than if we’ll survive a fight with the Chinese navy,” said one active-duty lieutenant. A new Congressional report on the U.S. navy “found that a staggering 94% of sailors interviewed believe that the surface Navy suffers from a crisis of leadership and culture.” Increased administrative burdens (750 annual reports per ship, most of them useless) and training not related to combat have eaten into the time American sailors are able to devote to honing mission-critical skills. “The noncombat curricula consume Navy resources, clog inboxes, create administrative quagmires, and monopolize precious training time,” the report warns. The report highlights America’s glaring unpreparedness at a time when America’s primary strategic competitor, China, is beefing up its navy, threatening U.S. allies and interests around the world.
Militaryverticalmag.com

New Marine One for U.S. president ‘ready today’

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 23 seconds. U.S. President Joe Biden is just months away from taking his first ride in the new VH-92 presidential helicopter, which when he steps aboard will become the first new “Marine One” in more than 40 years. All the necessary pieces are in place...
Celebrationsthejacksonpress.org

August 8th in History

August 8 is the 220th day of the year (221st in leap years) in the Gregorian calendar. There are 145 days remaining until the end of the year. Ceasefire Day (end of Iran-Iraq War) (Iraqi Kurdistan) Christian Feast Day:. Dominic de Guzmán, founder of the Dominican Order. Smaragdus (and companions)

Comments / 0

Community Policy