Famous Central Park owl killed in crash with truck

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beloved owl who became a well-known resident in New York's Central Park has died. Barry the barred owl was flying low in search of a meal when it collided with one of the park's maintenance trucks on Friday morning, park authorities said. The owl's death has prompted bird lovers...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

AnimalsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Beloved Central Park Barred Owl Barry Dies

A barred owl in Central Park beloved by birdwatchers has died, according to park authorities. Dubbed “Barry,” the one-year-old bird was not shy around humans and often stayed still enough to be photographed when spotted. The park’s account tweeted, “It is with a heavy heart we share that a barred owl, a beloved Central Park resident, passed away early this morning. Flying low, likely in search of a meal, the barred owl made contact with a Conservancy maintenance vehicle at approximately 2:30 a.m.”
AnimalsCurbed

Central Park Accidentally Offed Its Celebrity Owl

Last October, a barred owl showed up in the Ramble, the woodsy section of Central Park just north of the lake, and crowds of birders gathered at its preferred hemlock tree like it was a hot new bakery. At a time when many in the city turned to birding and the urban outdoors, Barry, as people called the owl, became part celebrity, part mascot — the most recognizable bird in the park since the Hot Duck of 2018. Barred owls aren’t uncommon, even in the city, but unlike the snowy owl that thrilled birders in Central Park for a time before moving on, Barry stuck around. But just shy of a year after its arrival, the owl’s reign over Central Park has come to an end — he was killed by a vehicle in the early morning hours on Friday. Hit by a car! What could be a more New York death than that?
Animalsilovetheupperwestside.com

Central Park Barred Owl Sadly Passes Away

The Central Park Conservancy has announced that a Barred Owl – a species of bird which in late 2020 started getting some media attention for taking up residency in Central Park – sadly passed away early Friday morning. “It’s with a heavy heart we share that a barred owl, a...
New York City, NYStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Birders Screech at Central Park Conservancy on Owl-icide

It’s still a hoo-dunit. Some birders aren’t accepting the account of the Central Park Conservancy about the death of Barry the barred owl, the avian celebrity killed in the park early Friday morning by the driver of a maintenance vehicle. “The Conservancy is trying to do ‘damage control’ here,” said...
Animalsbirdsasart-blog.com

Barred Owl Tragedy in NYC's Central Park ...

Private client Anke Frohlich and I enjoyed another long day at Nickerson Beach on Saturday. The morning was pretty much a bust with the sky clearing much too early and a brisk wind from the west. As always, wind against sun is a very tough situation. I took a great, short, early nap on the sand. After I awoke, we got fairly close to some young terns and a pair of oystercatchers. Working from a very low perspective, I thought that we had gotten some great stuff. Anke kept telling me that her images were not sharp. As I almost never enlarge my images in the field, I did not realize until seeing the images on the laptop that she had been 100% right; we both had been victimized by heat shimmer on a seemingly clear morning …
New York City, NY6sqft

Central Park’s famous carousel will reopen with Coney Island’s Luna Park as operator

One of the country’s most popular carousels will soon spin again. Central Park’s Friedsam Memorial Carousel will reopen to riders this fall after being closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. As first reported by amNY, the operators of Coney Island’s Luna Park, Central Amusement International, will operate the merry-go-round, replacing the Trump Organization, which had its contracts with the city canceled earlier this year after the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

The Owl Man from Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, MO - After the COVID-19 urge in 2020, many people consider spending their time outdoors. This made St. Louis’s Forest Park became the place where St. Louis spent their time together. One of the wildlife that lives in Forest Park is the owls.
