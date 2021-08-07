Cancel
Wood County, WI

1 dead, 1 injured in head-on semi crash

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday in the Wood County town of Saratoga, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash, which involved a semi tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle, was reported just before 1 p.m. Friday on Hwy. 73 near Evergreen Avenue.

A preliminary investigation suggests the semi driver was traveling westbound when the driver of an eastbound vehicle crossed the center line, crashing into the semi head on.

The driver of the car died at the scene. The semi driver was transported to Aspirus Riverview Hospital for treatment of injuries police describe as minor.

A stretch of Hwy. 73 was closed for more than six hours after the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in the investigation and crash reconstruction.

No names have been released.

