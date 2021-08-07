Male suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting in South Boston

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday night. The shooting reportedly happened at 9:30 p.m. on West Concord St. In South Boston.

“We located a female suffering an apparent gunshot wound in the rear of 162 West Concord Street,” said Boston Police Superintendent Gerard Bailey. “It’s a very active investigation going on right now.”

Bailey said Emergency Medical Services crews rushed to treat the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police wouldn’t say if the woman was specifically targeted, but they did confirm there is no danger to the public.

During the same night, police arrested Derermell Robinson, 23, of Boston, for two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of class D with intent to distribute in connection to the death investigation.

“At this time, there isn’t a threat to any of the community at all right now,” said Bailey. “We are currently urging any citizens with information to please contact the Boston police homicide unit.”

It’s unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the home.

The Boston Police Department told Boston 25 the incident remains an active investigation led by the Boston Police Homicide Unit and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

If anyone knows further details regarding the incident, they can call the BPD’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

