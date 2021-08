Fnatic has extended Martin “Magnum” Peňkov’s contract until 2024 just four months after the Czech VALORANT player joined the team, the organization announced today. Magnum has been a standout player for Fnatic since his arrival from HOMELESS. The 19-year-old plays with more supportive agents like Killjoy, Cypher, and Skye, for example, which normally affects players’ ability to frag. But he’s still good at getting kills for his team. The Czech support was one of the best Fnatic players during their runners-up finish at VCT Masters Two Reykjavik, averaging a 215.6 ACS, 1.10 K/D ratio, and 138.8 ADR, according to VLR.gg’s statistics.