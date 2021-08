My initial thoughts for Saturday afternoon’s race are thus, we have plenty of PD targets and truthfully, you could go any number of ways in building lineups for this race. We don’t normally see the truck series run Watkins Glen, but for whatever reason this is the FINAL regular season race for the truck series race and they’re doing it at a brand new track without practice or qualifying. We have just 72 laps Saturday afternoon which means about 45-50 dominator points on the table. PD and finishing position are once again the key and there are some obvious PD plays on the table. We’ve already had tech and nobody failed three times so currently nobody is going to the rear except for Allmendinger. There is NO competition caution,...