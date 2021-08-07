Cancel
Watch: Team USA's men's basketball team win its fourth-straight Olympic gold medal

TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
Check out highlights from Day 15 in Tokyo:

Team USA's men's basketball team is golden yet again after taking down France to win its fourth-straight Olympic gold medal.

Nelly Korda finished off a par on the 18th hole to win the gold medal at the women's golf competition. After the putt, she celebrated with her sister Jessica and other Team USA golfers.

A complete performance from the United States women's water polo team locked up a third straight Olympic gold medal with a 14-5 dismantling of Spain.

Dominant pitching and a Morishita Masato home run delivered Japan to a long-awaited gold medal in baseball's Olympic return.

Allyson Felix, running leg two of a dream-team 4x400m relay squad with Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu, captures her 11th medal – seventh gold – to surpass Carl Lewis' U.S. track and field medal record.

See all of our Olympics coverage at TMJ4.com/Olympics

