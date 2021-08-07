There Is The Right Way, The Wrong Way, And The Army Way

One of the things I never understood about the military was mass punishment. Apparently, the thinking was that if an entire squad or platoon were disciplined because of the infraction of one soldier, the group would employ peer pressure on the individual, resulting in a more cohesive, responsible unit.

When I was in Basic Training, I actually had the chance to express my opinion on the matter to the leaders of our company. Spoiler alert: I was not a fan. Not soon after, an underage soldier decided to procure some liquor and promptly ran into one of the base commanders.

The result was a late-night company-wide shakedown, capped with the Sergeant Major yelling, “Is this what you meant by mass punishment, Roe?” Followed by, surprisingly, a heaping helping of mass punishment.

The Drill Sergeants went man to man, having us blow in their faces to see whether or not we had been drinking alcohol.

Funny thing, up until that night I thought Drill Sergeants calling soldiers “maggots” was the domain of Hollywood script writers. In fairness, that was the only military cliche I experienced during my service.

With the exception of that instance, Army Basic Training was amazing! Where else could you get three delicious meals, eight hours sleep, free clothes plus a strict exercise regimen each day and get paid for the privilege?

I was one lucky grunt. After all, I had never fired a weapon, spent any extended time in the woods or tried to navigate my way from Point A to Point B using a compass and a map in my life. To remind you of my directional prowess, I took My Bride on a trip to Gatlinburg, only to end up at Trademore Shopping Center in Morehead.

For all intents and purposes, I was a blank slate, meaning there were no bad habits to be untrained by the military.

So, taking the advice I got from my unit Commander in Maysville, I kept my eyes and ears open, and my mouth shut. That was all the ammunition I needed to survive Basic.

The eight-week course was, at least for me, a lot of fun. After surviving the “getting to know you” phase, that is. We started out at a Reception Station, a three-day crash course in paperwork, inoculations and issuance of training gear.

Each platoon had a nickname in Basic. I was in the Undertakers. Our motto was “Undertakers, Undertakers, strong and brave. Undertakers, Undertakers, put you in the grave!” Esprit de Corps was an excellent foundation for building an effective platoon.

In Advanced Training, one of our platoon members was really clever. The battle cry he composed was, “Blood and guts. Eat ’em up. Give us a bigger spoon. Fifteen-Echo leads the way - we’re the best platoon!”

I have always believed that students fresh out of high school should serve a two-year hitch in the military or other civil service. Not only would they learn lessons that would serve them through life, but they also would also provide manpower for our forces, armed or not. Freedom isn’t free. A short stint of service would give our future leaders some perspective about the underpinnings of our country and show them we are the land of the free because of the brave.