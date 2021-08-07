Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maysville, KY

There Is The Right Way, The Wrong Way, And The Army Way

By Robert Roe
Posted by 
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49TikD_0bKrQXd600

One of the things I never understood about the military was mass punishment. Apparently, the thinking was that if an entire squad or platoon were disciplined because of the infraction of one soldier, the group would employ peer pressure on the individual, resulting in a more cohesive, responsible unit.

When I was in Basic Training, I actually had the chance to express my opinion on the matter to the leaders of our company. Spoiler alert: I was not a fan. Not soon after, an underage soldier decided to procure some liquor and promptly ran into one of the base commanders.

The result was a late-night company-wide shakedown, capped with the Sergeant Major yelling, “Is this what you meant by mass punishment, Roe?” Followed by, surprisingly, a heaping helping of mass punishment.

The Drill Sergeants went man to man, having us blow in their faces to see whether or not we had been drinking alcohol.

Funny thing, up until that night I thought Drill Sergeants calling soldiers “maggots” was the domain of Hollywood script writers. In fairness, that was the only military cliche I experienced during my service.

With the exception of that instance, Army Basic Training was amazing! Where else could you get three delicious meals, eight hours sleep, free clothes plus a strict exercise regimen each day and get paid for the privilege?

I was one lucky grunt. After all, I had never fired a weapon, spent any extended time in the woods or tried to navigate my way from Point A to Point B using a compass and a map in my life. To remind you of my directional prowess, I took My Bride on a trip to Gatlinburg, only to end up at Trademore Shopping Center in Morehead.

For all intents and purposes, I was a blank slate, meaning there were no bad habits to be untrained by the military.

So, taking the advice I got from my unit Commander in Maysville, I kept my eyes and ears open, and my mouth shut. That was all the ammunition I needed to survive Basic.

The eight-week course was, at least for me, a lot of fun. After surviving the “getting to know you” phase, that is. We started out at a Reception Station, a three-day crash course in paperwork, inoculations and issuance of training gear.

Each platoon had a nickname in Basic. I was in the Undertakers. Our motto was “Undertakers, Undertakers, strong and brave. Undertakers, Undertakers, put you in the grave!” Esprit de Corps was an excellent foundation for building an effective platoon.

In Advanced Training, one of our platoon members was really clever. The battle cry he composed was, “Blood and guts. Eat ’em up. Give us a bigger spoon. Fifteen-Echo leads the way - we’re the best platoon!”

I have always believed that students fresh out of high school should serve a two-year hitch in the military or other civil service. Not only would they learn lessons that would serve them through life, but they also would also provide manpower for our forces, armed or not. Freedom isn’t free. A short stint of service would give our future leaders some perspective about the underpinnings of our country and show them we are the land of the free because of the brave.

Comments / 0

Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

432
Followers
820
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morehead, KY
Maysville, KY
Government
City
Maysville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army Basic Training#Esprit De Corps#Advanced Training
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

The Texas voting bill passes the Senate. AWOL House Democrats are undermining their case.

At a time when political tensions are high, Texas Republicans are fueling a partisan fire by issuing civil arrest warrants for 52 of their Democratic colleagues who are refusing to show up to legislative votes because they oppose a bill under consideration that suppresses the voting rights of Texans. Given the GOP advantage in the Legislature, which saw the measure pushed through the Senate on Thursday, they are trying to block the legislation by preventing the necessary quorum from gathering to hold a House session.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

US sending 3K troops for partial Afghan embassy evacuation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just weeks before the U.S. is scheduled to end its war in Afghanistan, the Biden administration is rushing 3,000 fresh troops to the Kabul airport to help with a partial evacuation of the U.S. Embassy. The move highlights the stunning speed of a Taliban takeover of much of the country, including their capture on Thursday of Kandahar, the second-largest city and the birthplace of the Taliban movement.
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from a groundbreaking Census report

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of data from the decennial count it conducted last year. The data, which will be...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy