Looking for a puppy? Look no further than Collin

By Maryanne Dell
OCRegister
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollin’s story: Collin may be a year old, but he’s completely a puppy at heart and loves people. He loves walks and is used to taking two or three a day. His ideal family will want to help him learn to be a good canine citizen with compassionate, consistent training to help him understand house-training and other ways to succeed. He does well in a crate overnight, loves his playtime, and would do best in an adults-only home.

