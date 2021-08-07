Cancel
Great Falls, MT

Great Falls teachers prep for new school year

By Asher Lynde
KRTV News
 2 days ago
With the new school year just a few weeks away, teachers across Great Falls are preparing for another year, but aren’t quite sure what it’s going to be like. Great Falls Public Schools has yet to announce what the guidelines will be regarding Covid-19, but that isn’t stopping teachers from getting theirs room ready.

Airyanna McLeod is a first-year teacher at Mountain View Elementary School and is excited anything to meet her kids, regardless of what the classroom looks like. She recently graduated from MSU-Northern and has been coming in on her own time along with a few other teachers to help prepare her room for the first day of school

“It’s been pretty easy getting set up so far. I can text the principal and come in whenever and they’ve been sure helpful. I’ve just had to move stuff from Havre to my apartment and then from there to the school,” McLeod said. “I’m most excited to meet my kids right now. I cannot wait to see them… I have little gifts for them and I’m just so excited to build those relationships and have my own class of third-graders."

Samantha Brandt is in her second year at Mountain View and has been teaching for mroe than a decade and hopes it can be somewhat normal compared to last year.

She said, “We’re all in a little bit in limbo waiting for whether or not we’re going to have to follow the same or similar protocols that we did last year but I think that we’re all a little bit hopeful especially with the vaccines coming out that we are able to go back to whatever kind of normal can look like."

Mountain View and the rest of Great Falls will learn what school will be like next Monday, after the school board meeting to determine protocols.

Mountain View principal Jennifer Martin added they don’t expect any remote learning this year for grades K-6 and that it could be different for middle and high school depending on the results of next week’s meeting, which is set to be held Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the District Office, located at 1100 4th Street South.

