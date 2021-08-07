Ice Age Cave Lion Cubs Found Perfectly Preserved Deep in Siberian Arctic
When the permafrost-preserved baby cave lion cubs were first discovered by mammoth tusk hunters on the banks of the Semyuelyakh River in Russia's Siberian Arctic, scientists thought they were siblings since they were found 15 meters from each other. However, a recent study published in the journal Quaternary, revealed that they died about 15,000 years apart. Using radio carbon dating, scientists know that one of the baby cave lions, nicknamed Sparta, is 28,000 years old and the other, Boris, is 43,448 years old.www.discovery.com
Comments / 4