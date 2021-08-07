Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

CUNY to pay more than $1 million to settle discrimination lawsuits

By Melissa Klein
New York Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUNY will fork over more than $1 million to settle discrimination lawsuits brought by a professor and a high-ranking employee — both of whom were repped by a lawyer who investigated Gov. Andrew Cuomo for sexual harassment. The public university system agreed last month to pay $1,090,000 to settle a...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuny#Lawsuits#City College#Multiple Sclerosis#Cuny#Ccny#Princeton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Lawsuit by KSU professor alleges discrimination

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas State University professor with ADHD alleges in a lawsuit that he was discriminated against because of the condition, which can cause inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity. Sanjoy Das, an associate professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering, filed the lawsuit Friday in federal court. Das...
New York City, NYjacksonheightspost.com

More Than 50,000 CUNY Students and Recent Grads Will Have Their Debt Wiped Clean

The City University of New York (CUNY) will wipe out the debt of 50,000 current students and recent grads who experienced hardships during the pandemic. CUNY will erase as much as $125 million outstanding tuition and fee balances through the “CUNY Comeback Program,” CUNY Chancellor Félix Matos Rodríguez and Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.
CollegesNY1

CUNY cancels $125 million of student pandemic debt

It’s a historic relief program: $125 million of federal stimulus money will eliminate student debt for at least 50,000 CUNY students. The initiative is one of the nation’s largest student debt forgiveness plans. “I think this is a true testament to what we are as a public higher education institution....
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

Fastenal settles discrimination case

HIGH POINT — Fastenal Co. has agreed to settle a federal gender-discrimination case stemming from its High Point facility. The U.S. Department of Labor announced that the company will pay a total of $168,000 in back wages and interest to 483 women who applied for positions at Fastenal’s distribution center on Premier Drive from Dec. 7, 2016, through July 31, 2018.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Gov. Cuomo’s accusers react to aide Melissa DeRosa’s sudden resignation

Women allegedly victimized by Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the resignation of his “enabler-in-chief” Melissa DeRosa a cowardly move Monday after the top aide announced her sudden departure amid criticism over her attempts to discredit the governor’s accusers. “Ms. DeRosa was Cuomo’s enabler-in-chief and is jumping ship only when she sees...
LawPosted by
Fox News

Cuomo, Time's Up represented by same law firm

Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Time’s Up, a charity that supports victims of sexual harassment, are represented by the same law firm, Fox News has learned. Cuomo and Time’s Up have both hired the law firm Arnold & Porter as legal counsel, according to financial disclosures. The Time’s...
New York City, NYNew York Post

SUNY chancellor and ex- Cuomo right hand James Malatras condemns gov

SUNY Chancellor James Malatras just flunked New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for his alleged abusive behavior towards women, detailed in the state Attorney General’s bombshell investigative report last week. Malatras — a long-time Cuomo aide and loyalist — distributed a letter to SUNY leadership on Monday night condemning his former...
EducationLaw.com

Roberta Kaplan Advises Cuomo, Another Law School Cost, AI-Driven Diversity: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. KAPLAN HELPS CUOMO - New York attorney Roberta Kaplan, a co-founder of the Time’s Up organization’s legal defense fund, gave advice to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration on a draft op-ed responding to allegations of sexual harassment, a senior aide told investigators hired by the state Attorney General’s office. Although it’s unclear which draft Kaplan reviewed, some versions of the unpublished op-ed included personal and professional attacks on the first woman to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment, Ryan Tarinelli reports. Kaplan, who has represented women accusing Donald Trump and director Brett Ratner of rape, said in a statement that the response should never shame the accuser and that she supports Time’s Up calling on the governor to resign.
Politicscbs2iowa.com

Prominent LGBTQ+ activists face scrutiny following probe into Gov. Cuomo

WASHINGTON (SBG)— Two prominent LGBTQ+ activists are coming under scrutiny following the New York Attorney General’s report on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s alleged sexual harassment of state employees. According to the LGBTQ+ newspaper, The Washington Blade, Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David is now facing an internal review by Human Rights...
PoliticsNews 12

Cuomo accuser plans to file civil lawsuit against governor, advisors

The first woman to accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment now plans to file a lawsuit. Lindsey Boylan is filing a civil suit against Cuomo and his advisors, accusing them of retaliating against her. The state attorney general's report found Cuomo's office tried to portray Boylan as a liar...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Cuomo accuser Lindsey Boylan plans lawsuit, lawyer says

The first woman to publicly accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment plans to sue the governor, along with his inner circle for alleged attempts to smear and discredit her, according to a report. Lindsey Boylan tweeted in December that Cuomo "sexually harassed me for years," opening the floodgates of...
PoliticsPosted by
KFI AM 640

Andrew Cuomo Has Criminal Complaint Filed Against Him By Former Assistant

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously went public with allegations of sexual harassment has now filed a criminal complaint against the New York governor. NBC News reports the woman, identified in a recent report from New York State Attorney General Letitia James as "Executive Assistant # 1," filed the complaint with the Albany County Sheriff's Office on Thursday (August 5), a spokesperson for the sheriff confirmed.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo investigation returns spotlight to workplace harassment

The independent investigation that found New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) harassed almost a dozen women has put the spotlight back on the issue of sexual harassment in the workplace. The report, which details actions that apparently took place over years and ran the gamut from inappropriate comments to unwanted...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

I worked for Andrew Cuomo. New allegations made me rethink my own Albany experience.

Shock waves reverberated throughout New York and the rest of the country when state Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a report concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had harassed 11 women in his office. The report was much more damning than insiders expected, yet the governor’s taped response denying all the allegations was not surprising. After all, no one does defiance like Cuomo.
Politicstalesbuzz.com

Andrew Cuomo’s latest pay-to-play sleaze

When it comes to campaign pay-to-play sleaze, no one does it better than Gov. Andrew Cuomo. A Post analysis of Cuomo’s campaign filings reveals that individuals tied to Somos Healthcare Providers, a firm that received five emergency COVID contracts from the state Health Department totaling $62 million, have been top Cuomo donors over the past six months.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Andrew Cuomo must 'do the right thing' and resign

In New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ’s third inaugural address, delivered in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty on Ellis Island, the governor declared, “When they write the history books, and they ask us, 'Well, what did you do in the face of anger and division? What did you do when people were disillusioned?' Let New York's answer be that in that defining moment we brought healing and light and hope and progress and action.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy