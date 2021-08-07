CUNY to pay more than $1 million to settle discrimination lawsuits

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. KAPLAN HELPS CUOMO - New York attorney Roberta Kaplan, a co-founder of the Time’s Up organization’s legal defense fund, gave advice to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration on a draft op-ed responding to allegations of sexual harassment, a senior aide told investigators hired by the state Attorney General’s office. Although it’s unclear which draft Kaplan reviewed, some versions of the unpublished op-ed included personal and professional attacks on the first woman to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment, Ryan Tarinelli reports. Kaplan, who has represented women accusing Donald Trump and director Brett Ratner of rape, said in a statement that the response should never shame the accuser and that she supports Time’s Up calling on the governor to resign.