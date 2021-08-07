Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bob Odenkirk Gives Health Update After Surviving Heart Attack: 'I Am Doing Great'

By Nicholas Rice
Posted by 
People
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Odenkirk has some good news to share. The Better Call Saul star, 58, gave an update on his health a week and a half after suffering a small heart attack on set late last month. "I am doing great," he tweeted Friday night. "I've had my very own 'It's...

people.com

Comments / 0

People

People

120K+
Followers
28K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Odenkirk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better#Amc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Bob Odenkirk says "I had a small heart attack," thanks fans for "overwhelming" support

"Hi. It's Bob," the Better Call Saul star tweeted this afternoon in his first public comment since his hospitalization Tuesday after collapsing on set. "Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much. I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Bob Odenkirk Doing ‘Great,’ Says He’s Had an ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Week

Bob Odenkirk has found a silver lining in a major medical scare he suffered last week … he feels like a real-life Jimmy Stewart character from “It’s a Wonderful Life.”. Bob is on the mend after collapsing on the New Mexico set of “Better Call Saul.” It was extremely serious at first, with a very uncertain outcome. But, Bob’s rebounded in a big way, and he’s clearly moved by the love and concern from family, friends and fans.
CelebritiesPopculture

Bob Odenkirk Breaks His Silence Following 'Small Heart Attack', Hospitalization

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk broke his silence on his hospitalization, confirming he suffered a "small heart attack" on Tuesday. Odenkirk, 58, collapsed while filming the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off in New Mexico. Odenkirk thanked his doctors for his treatment, as well as AMC and Sony Pictures Television for their help.
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk Tweets Health Update, Avoided Surgery

Not long after his friend and Mr. Show partner David Cross promised social media that he would be reaching out to them soon with a personal update, Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk took to Twitter to address the millions who've been waiting for good news on his health emergency. Confirming that he had "a small heart attack", Odenkirk also revealed that the blockage he had was able to be fixed without surgery. "Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much," Odenkirk began the first of his two-tweet update. "I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and Sony's support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."
Celebritiesdallassun.com

'Breaking Bad' star Bob Odenkirk gives his recovery update

Washington [US], August 8 (ANI): Fans of Bob Odenkirk have heaved a sigh of relief after the Hollywood actor provided a health update days after suffering a heart attack on the sets of 'Better Call Saul'. Odenkirk took to Twitter and shared that he "is doing great". "I am doing...
TV ShowsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Richard Dean Anderson of 'MacGyver' starred on other shows

Q: I am enjoying reruns of the original "MacGyver" TV series. What can you tell me about Richard Dean Anderson? I don't believe he did any other TV shows. A: You underestimate Minnesota-born Anderson, now 71, whose career is covered in great detail on the fan site RDAnderson.com, which bears an endorsement from the actor. Focusing just on regular series work since "MacGyver," he has starred in two other shows: "Legend" (1995) and "Stargate SG-1." The latter program had him as a regular from 1997 to 2005 and a guest star in two more seasons; he made guest appearances in two more seasons and in two spinoffs. Anderson also recurred in episodes of "Fairly Legal" in 2011.
TV Fanatic

NBC Fall Premiere Dates Reveals Shock Cancellation of Law & Order Spinoff

NBC is the fourth broadcast-TV network to firm up its premiere plans for later this year. On Thursday, the network revealed the news. First up is The Voice, which will feature the arrival of Ariana Grande as a coach, which is set for Monday, September 20. Leading out of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy