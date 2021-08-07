Bob Odenkirk Gives Health Update After Surviving Heart Attack: 'I Am Doing Great'

Not long after his friend and Mr. Show partner David Cross promised social media that he would be reaching out to them soon with a personal update, Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk took to Twitter to address the millions who've been waiting for good news on his health emergency. Confirming that he had "a small heart attack", Odenkirk also revealed that the blockage he had was able to be fixed without surgery. "Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much," Odenkirk began the first of his two-tweet update. "I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and Sony's support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."