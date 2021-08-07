Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Box Office: ‘The Suicide Squad’ Struggles in Opening With $12.2M Friday

By Pamela McClintock
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JLlTC_0bKrPhTH00

Warner Bros. and DC’s The Suicide Squad opened to $12.2 million on Friday from 4,002 North American theaters amid challenges posed by the delta variant and a hybrid theatrical-home launch.

That puts the tentpole on course to debut to a less-than-expected $27 million at the domestic box office .

James Gunn directed the standalone sequel about DC’s team of antiheroes featuring a cast led by Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Peter Capaldi.

Critics adore the film, which sports an impressive 96 percent “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences were slightly less enthused, giving it a B+.

Gunn’s critically acclaimed movie opens amid consumer concern over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and delta variant, which has stalled the box office recovery. A home release on HBO Max also complicates matters.

The Suicide Squad hopes to reinvigorate the franchise following 2016’s Suicide Squad , which was directed by David Ayer and debuted to $175 million domestically.

Heading into the weekend, Warners was predicting a $30 million start.

A month ago, Disney and Marvel’s Black Widow opened to a pandemic-era best $80 million. F9 is runner-up at $70 million.

The Suicide Squad follows a group of convicts as they demolish a Nazi-era laboratory. Along the way, they encounter a giant alien named Starro.

Jungle Cruise , which debuted last weekend to $34 million domestically and $30 million Disney+ Premier Access, is looking at a second weekend gross of $14 million to $15 million after earning $4.5 million on Friday from 4,310 locations.

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
Peter Capaldi
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
John Cena
Person
Jai Courtney
Person
David Ayer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Box Office#The Suicide Squad#North American#Dc#Rotten Tomatoes#Warners#Marvel#Nazi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Here's Why Will Smith's Deadshot Didn't Return in The Suicide Squad

In another universe not far removed from the one we're living in, Will Smith's Deadshot could have been in The Suicide Squad. It just didn't pan out. This comes from the movie's producer, Peter Safran, who reveals that there were discussions to bring the actor back for director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy latest entry in the franchise.
Moviesepicstream.com

James Gunn Reveals WB Told Him Harley Quinn Didn't Have to Be in The Suicide Squad

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The DC Extended Universe has long struggled with cohesiveness but there is hope that James Gunn's arrival will allow the franchise to finally thrive and flourish after years of failing to click with its fanbase as well as critics. Gunn's jaw-dropping DCEU signing is seen by many as a game-changer and his Marvel resume pretty much speaks for itself. Early reviews are in for The Suicide Squad and they've been generally positive, pretty much proving that Warner Bros. made the right call to have Gunn on board.
MoviesCollider

‘The Suicide Squad’ Will Be Streaming on HBO Max Earlier Than Expected

This week marks the release of writer/director James Gunn’s highly anticipated DC Films debut The Suicide Squad, but the film is hitting both movie theaters and HBO Max earlier than expected. Like with all of Warner Bros.’ 2021 movies, The Suicide Squad is being released in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time – although it will only be streaming on HBO Max for 31 days, and only for those who subscribe to the ad-free version of HBO Max (which is $14.99). But in contrast to other releases like Godzilla vs. Kong and Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad is getting an “early preview” release both in theaters and on HBO Max this Thursday evening.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Margot Robbie addresses ‘complicated’ controversy over David Ayer’s Suicide Squad cut

Margot Robbie has addressed the “complicated” controversy over David Ayer’s original cut of 2016’s Suicide Squad. The Harley Quinn actor is one of a handful of cast members from the original film to reprise their role in James Gunn’s soft reboot of the property. While Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has drawn positive reviews since its release last week, it has been overshadowed by Ayer’s comments about his original cut of the first film.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Margot Robbie On Hold As Harley Quinn; Could Get Recast (Rumor)

Following Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad bombing at the box office, it's reported Margot Robbie will be taking a break playing Harley Quinn in the DCEU with it even speculated the character could be recast down the road. Both of the movies have underperformed at the box office,...
MoviesMovieWeb

The Suicide Squad Fans Champion Sylvester Stallone's King Shark for Stealing the Show

The Suicide Squad is out now in theaters and on HBO Max, and King Shark has been trending as one of the movie's standout characters. Though his motion capture was performed by Steve Agee, who also plays Belle Reve warden John Economos, King Shark was voiced by screen legend Sylvester Stallone. The hungry, man-eating anthropomorphic shark emerged as a fan favorite when he first appeared in the trailer and fans seem to now love him that much more after catching the full performance.
MoviesKATU.com

"The Suicide Squad" actress Mayling Ng!

Today Kara talked with one of the stars of the super hero action film "The Suicide Squad", Mayling Ng! Mayling is ready to kick it into high gear – with her black belt in Martial Arts, fitness championships representing Singapore (it’s been said she could bench press Arnold Schwarzenegger), and several noteworthy acting projects on the horizon. Mayling will soon be starring in the DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure film “The Suicide Squad,” premiering in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th. From writer/director James Gunn, the film features a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. Mayling plays ‘Mongal,’ the daughter of the Ruler of Warworld ‘Mongul the Elder’. Mongal is a malevolent, muscular alien with orange skin who doesn’t play well with others — Harley Quinn and Javelin in particular. She stars alongside the A-list cast of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waitti, Pete Davidson, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid, and many more!
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Original Suicide Squad Star Shows Support For David Ayer After The Director's Emotional Post

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. As soon as Warner Bros. announced that Zack Snyder’s Justice League would finally be released via HBO Max, some fans immediately began calling for the studio to do the same with David Ayer’s 2017 Suicide Squad movie. Both blockbusters suffered from studio interference, and Ayer recently shared an emotional post further explaining his feelings about the movie. And now original Suicide Squad star Jay Hernandez has shared his support for the director.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Harley Quinn Star Margot Robbie Comments On The David Ayer Cut Of ‘Suicide Squad’

Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie has commented on the David Ayer cut of Suicide Squad and whether or not she wants to see it. By now it is well known that something went very wrong during the productions of the early installments of the DC Extended Universe, specifically after the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It is also well known by now that the theatrical release of Suicide Squad was not the film that director David Ayer intended for audiences to see. The release of Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League on HBO Max, however, has given fans and the director hope that audiences may see the cut the director wanted to be released.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: The Suicide Squad Star Reignites Marvel Vs. DC Debate In New Clip

Up until the release of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, most people were of the opinion that Jai Courtney was an undeniably handsome and yet impossibly bland actor. His work in A Good Day to Die Hard, I, Frankenstein, Divergent and Terminator Genisys gave the impression of someone who’d been made on the production line that designed movie stars from the ground up, but forgot to add any sort of charisma or screen presence.
MoviesEW.com

Joel Kinnaman says The Suicide Squad is better than Suicide Squad because it's 'the film we set out to do'

Over the past year, filmmaker David Ayer has campaigned for Warner Bros. to release his cut of 2016's Suicide Squad, the superhero movie which was maligned by critics when it was released in a version, Ayer insists, far removed from his vision for the project. "It's frustrating because I made a really heartfelt drama and it got ripped to pieces and they tried to turn it into Deadpool, which it just wasn't supposed to be," Ayer told EW's Derek Lawrence in March. "I made an amazing movie. It's an amazing movie, it just scared the s--- out of the executives."
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and John Cena Weigh In on David Ayer’s Cut of ‘Suicide Squad’

After Warner Bros. released Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of “Justice League,” fans are rallying for the company to release David Ayer’s cut of his 2016 supervillain team-up movie “Suicide Squad” after he confirmed its existence in an emotional letter last week. The stars of “Suicide Squad” weighed in on the Ayer cut at the premiere of “The Suicide Squad,” the follow-up by director James Gunn, on Monday. “I think that’s all a very complicated situation that I am probably not responsible for,” Margot Robbie, who plays the iconic Harley Quinn in both Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” and Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” told Variety‘s...
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

James Gunn wrote The Suicide Squad role Bloodsport for Idris Elba

When James Gunn got the job of making a new Suicide Squad movie, he was given carte blanche to do whatever he wanted to with the film. He could use whatever characters he liked in the DCEU movie, film however he wanted, and cast whichever actor took his fancy. This must have been music to Gunn’s ears as he admitted that he’d always wanted to work with Idris Elba at a press conference attended by The Digital Fix.
MoviesPosted by
TechRadar

One of The Suicide Squad's biggest stars nearly wasn't cast

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn has arguably been the biggest win for Warner Bros' DCEU in recent times. The actress' portrayal of the infamous supervillain/anti-hero has been lauded by fans and critics alike since Robbie first took on the role in 2016's Suicide Squad. Robbie, though, may not have reprised her...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Margot Robbie Says The Suicide Squad Might Be The Greatest Comic Book Movie Ever

Margot Robbie may have only made two appearances as Harley Quinn so far, but she’s experienced both the highs and lows of starring in the comic book genre already. She was singled out as one of the only highlights from David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, which was panned by critics but made a ton of money at the box office. Conversely, she produced and took top billing in Birds of Prey, which received enthusiastic reviews and has already gained a reputation as a cult favorite, even though it flopped in theaters.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reacts to Movie’s Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Suicide Squad is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max on Friday, and the early reviews for the DC movie have been exceptional. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 96% critics score. ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 5 out of 5 and called it "the exhilarating and emotional blockbuster that DC deserves." Many of the film's cast and crew have been reacting to the positive reviews, including director James Gunn. In fact, Gunn took to Twitter today to share the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Idris Elba Clarifies Early Rumors About His Casting in The Suicide Squad

Idris Elba Clarifies Early Rumors About His Casting in The Suicide Squad. Most of The Suicide Squad’s cast members kept their characters shrouded in secrecy until last summer’s DC FanDome event. However, Idris Elba kept fans in suspense the longest. When he first joined the film in 2019, early reports claimed that Elba was replacing original Suicide Squad star Will Smith as the new Deadshot. Instead, he ended up filling the role of Bloodsport. But according to Elba, the misdirection was very intentional.
MoviesCNET

The Suicide Squad hits HBO Max on Thursday: Here's how much it'll cost

The trailers got us primed for an absurd, violent and signature James Gunn adventure, and now The Suicide Squad is finally closing in. The DC film about a group of convicts who take on a suicidal mission arrives on Thursday, Aug. 5, a day earlier than expected on the big screen and HBO Max.
MoviesComicBook

Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Blasts Studio Cut Of His Film in Open Letter

David Ayer, director of Suicide Squad, took to social media today to once again assert that the movie released to theaters bears little resemblance to his director's cut. While praising James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, Ayer bristled at audiences and critics who are using its warm reception to take shots at Ayer's 2016 movie. Much like Zack Snyder with Justice League (at least prior to the announcement of his director's cut), Ayer has elected not to speak publicly about his disagreements with the studio, which he said is a matter of old-school professionalism, and not something he plans to change.

Comments / 0

Community Policy