Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Video: Machine Head’s Burn My Eyes Line-up Plays Entire Album to Celebrate Its 27th Anniversary

By MetalSucks
MetalSucks
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Monday, August 9, marks the 27 year anniversary of the release of Burn My Eyes, the seminal debut album by Machine Head. To celebrate the event, three-fourths of the band’s Burn My Eyes-era line-up — Robb Flynn (guitar/vocals), Logan Mader (guitar), and Chris Kontos (drums) — put on a livestream performance of the entire album from their rehearsal space in the Bay Area. The line-up was rounded out by current Machine Head bassist Jared MacEachern. You can view it below.

www.metalsucks.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Kontos
Person
Robb Flynn
Person
Logan Mader
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burn My Eyes#Machine Head#Creeping Death#Death Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

CHRIS KONTOS Says Reuniting With MACHINE HEAD For 'Burn My Eyes' Anniversary Tour Was One Of The 'Most Cathartic Moments' Of His Life

In a new interview with A&P Reacts, former MACHINE HEAD drummer Chris Kontos was asked what it was like to reunite with the band for the "Burn My Eyes" 25th-anniversary tour in 2019. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It was incredible. First, what happened was when Dave [McClain, drums] and Phil [Demmel, guitar] had left the band [in October 2018], I knew I was gonna get a call. My phone absolutely blew up with friends and family, and my e-mails and all my social media was, like, 'Wow, dude. Those guys left. And this is the 25th-anniversary year of 'Burn My Eyes'; this is uncanny timing.' And I knew I was gonna get a call. And I wasn't gonna call myself, but I knew that I'd be getting the call. And Joey [Huston, MACHINE HEAD's longtime manager] called me and he asked if I'd be willing to have a sitdown and talk about it. 'Yeah, Joe, I'd be glad to do that.' And we had an amazing conversation.
Musiciconvsicon.com

Sublime Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Iconic Self-Titled Album

25 years ago today, Sublime’s self-titled album was released after the untimely passing of lead singer Bradley Nowell, spawning timeless hits like “What I Got,” “Santeria,” and “Wrong Way.” The iconic album continues to connect with fans and live on a quarter-century after its initial release, as the music endures and new generations discover Sublime.
MusicMetalSucks

Cradle of Filth Annonunce New Album Existence is Futile, Stream First Single “Crawling King Chaos”

Cradle of Filth have announced their unlucky-thirteenth full-length studio album. It will be called Existence is Futile, which is a really original name for a record. The band has also released the first single from Existence is Futile, “Crawling King Chaos.” It’s a solid song, even if the band isn’t any breaking new ground here; I’m especially into the vertiginous, funhouse-run-amok section that starts are the 3:11 mark.
Rock MusicStereogum

Stream The New Hardcore Compilation One Scene Unity, Vol. 2, Feat. New Songs From Mindforce, Dead Heat, Raw Brigade, More

Last summer, From Within Records featured a hardcore compilation called One Scene Unity. That one featured 15 different bands bashing out new tracks. Groups like Restraining Order, Seed Of Pain, and Hangman contributed heat, and the Hudson Valley band Age Of Apocalypse pretty much made their name with their anthemic track “The Balance.” Over the weekend, From Within released a second One Scene Unity compilation, with a whole new set of bands.
Musicmixmag.net

Primal Scream celebrate the 30th anniversary of 'Screamadelica' with three special releases

Primal Scream and Sony Music have teamed up for three special edition releases to celebrate the 30th anniversary of 'Screamadelica'. To mark three decades since the release of the ere-defining classic, fans will be able to get their hands on a 10-piece 12" 'Screamadelica' boxset - that includes a previously unreleased Andrew Weatherall remix, a double vinyl picture disk edition of the album, and the unreleased 'Demodelica'.
Musicowensbororadio.com

Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘No More Tears’ Album Celebrated With 30th Anniversary Digital Deluxe

More than 30 years after its release, Ozzy Osbourne‘s sixth solo album,. , will be celebrated with an expanded digital audio album due out on September 17th. Two special editions — a 2LP black vinyl version and a special yellow and red 2LP vinyl version with a specially created booklet (exclusively at http://www.towerrecords.com) — will be released simultaneously.
Musicmetalinjection

AS BLOOD RUNS BLACK Teases First New Music Since 2014

As Blood Runs Black hasn't released any new music since their 2014 album Ground Zero, but it looks like that might change soon. Check out bassist Nick Stewart and drummer Hector "Lech" de Santiago as they both pick up guitars and share a playthrough of some new material they're working on above (which is awesome).
MusicNME

Touché Amoré, PUP and more team up for punk cover of the Pixies’ ‘Where Is My Mind?’

Members of Touché Amoré, PUP, Vein.FM and more have teamed up for a cover of the Pixies‘ 1988 hit ‘Where Is My Mind?’. The cover was assembled by the heavy metal-themed comedy YouTube channel Two Minutes To Late Night, who have curated dozens of virtual supergroups to cover well-known songs in heavier styles. The channel also enlisted Thursday to cover Bruce Springsteen‘s ‘Dancing In The Dark’ earlier this year.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME Releases New Song 'Revolution In Limbo'

Grammy Award-nominated progressive metallers BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME have have dropped new track, "Revolution In Limbo", the second song taken from their highly anticipated new album, "Colors II", which will be released on Friday, August 20 via Sumerian Records. "Revolution In Limbo" follows the release of first single "Fix...
Musicglobalazmedia.com

Anaria Release Their Acoustic Session Single “Leaving You Behind”

New England, USA – Anaria release their acoustic version of “Journeys Do Not End” with TLG Entertainment. Earlier this year they released one of their other acoustic versions, “Leaving You Behind” with TLG Entertainment as well. ‘”Journeys Do Not End” is a song about finding new beginnings in the face...
Musicnextmosh.com

Mayhem share “Black Glass Communion” music video

Norwegian black metal legends Mayhem have uploaded a music video for their track “Black Glass Communion,” which appears on their latest EP titled ‘Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando.’ The clip’s effects and editing is courtesy of filmmaker Zey Deans (Portal, Ghost, Behemoth), check it out below. ‘Atavistic Black Disorder /...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Touche Amore release cover of The Strokes’ “Hard To Explain” for Bandcamp Friday

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Strokes' instant-classic debut album Is This It, post-hardcore titans Touche Amore have released a cover of "Hard To Explain" for Bandcamp Friday. No strangers to putting a hardcore spin on classic indie rock songs (like The National, The Replacements, and frontman Jeremy Bolm's recent guest-filled Pixies cover), Touche turn up the aggression of "Hard To Explain" without losing the charm of the original. Listen below.
Musicmxdwn.com

Wolves in the Throne Room Releases Majestic New Video for “Primal Chasm (Gift of Fire)”

Wolves In The Throne Room will be releasing their new album, Primordial Arcana on August 20th (North America). It will be their first album released via Relapse Records. Wolves In The Throne Room share what viewers can expect from their newly released song off of Primordial Arcana: “’Primal Chasm (Gift of Fire)’ is an explosion of cosmic grandeur, a symphonic rendering of the hermetic maxim As above, so below. The lyrics are a dreamtime retelling of creation. The act of the universe creating itself comes from the same impulse—it all springs from the same source, the same union of fire and ice. It’s the interplay between polarized opposites, and it’s from their contradiction and chaos that life happens and music and the planets are created.”
Rock Musicmetalinjection

BLUE OX Unveils Solid Live Hardcore Performance of Holy Vore

Minnesota-based metallic hardcore outfit Blue Ox, have unleashed one hell of a live performance of the latest album Holy Vore. In all its metallic hardcore glory, Holy Vore will get you riling in the pit with punky energy and howling vocals, but also nice breakups of rhythmic chugging and dynamic lyrics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy