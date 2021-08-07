Video: Machine Head’s Burn My Eyes Line-up Plays Entire Album to Celebrate Its 27th Anniversary
This Monday, August 9, marks the 27 year anniversary of the release of Burn My Eyes, the seminal debut album by Machine Head. To celebrate the event, three-fourths of the band’s Burn My Eyes-era line-up — Robb Flynn (guitar/vocals), Logan Mader (guitar), and Chris Kontos (drums) — put on a livestream performance of the entire album from their rehearsal space in the Bay Area. The line-up was rounded out by current Machine Head bassist Jared MacEachern. You can view it below.www.metalsucks.net
