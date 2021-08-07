Video: Machine Head’s Burn My Eyes Line-up Plays Entire Album to Celebrate Its 27th Anniversary

In a new interview with A&P Reacts, former MACHINE HEAD drummer Chris Kontos was asked what it was like to reunite with the band for the "Burn My Eyes" 25th-anniversary tour in 2019. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It was incredible. First, what happened was when Dave [McClain, drums] and Phil [Demmel, guitar] had left the band [in October 2018], I knew I was gonna get a call. My phone absolutely blew up with friends and family, and my e-mails and all my social media was, like, 'Wow, dude. Those guys left. And this is the 25th-anniversary year of 'Burn My Eyes'; this is uncanny timing.' And I knew I was gonna get a call. And I wasn't gonna call myself, but I knew that I'd be getting the call. And Joey [Huston, MACHINE HEAD's longtime manager] called me and he asked if I'd be willing to have a sitdown and talk about it. 'Yeah, Joe, I'd be glad to do that.' And we had an amazing conversation.