Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners GameDay — August 7 at New York-AL

Dodger Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAS YOU KNOW…since July 25, the Mariners are batting .251 (105x418) as a team…in their last 12 games, they have recorded at least 7 hits in all but one…they have also recorded at least 9 hits in 8 of their last 12, including last night…BUT, DID YOU KNOW?…that the Mariners have 4 of the 16 most-valuable position players in the American League in that span?…by FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement, Abraham Toro (1.2 fWAR) ranks T1st in the AL in that span, Kyle Seager (0.5) ranks T8th, while J.P. Crawford (0.4) and Ty France (0.4) rank T15th.

marinersblog.mlblogs.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
Ty France
Person
Dylan Moore
Person
Andrew Heaney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Gameday#Fangraphs#T1st#T8th#The New York Yankees#Espn#T Mobile Park#Straight Flexen#The Hit Column#Tex#Tb#Nyy#The American League East#National League#Angels#Ab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Al Michaels’ Appearance

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels made quite the appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this weekend. Michaels, who calls games for NBC, appeared on the Sunday Night Baseball telecast, featuring a game between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. During his appearance, Michaels told some awesome stories. Michaels remembered a game...
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Nestor Cortes vs. Tyler Anderson

Cortes leads the Yankees as they take on fellow Wild Card contender. After three straight series wins, the Yankees are calling on Nestor Cortes to stifle the bats of a Mariners team fresh off taking two of three from Tampa. There is very little history between the two pitchers on the mound tonight and their opponents.
MLBTaunton Gazette

Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees odds, picks and prediction

The Seattle Mariners (58-51) visit the New York Yankees (58-49) Thursday to begin a key four-game series with wild-card implications. First pitch at Yankee Stadium is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Mariners vs. Yankeesodds with MLB picks and predictions. LHP Tyler Anderson is the...
MLBtimestelegram.com

Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees announce Thursday night lineups

The New York Yankees welcome in the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night to start a four-game series. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network. COVID:Gary Sanchez becomes latest Yankees player to test positive, Aaron Boone says. Field...
MLBWenatchee World

Short porch at Yankee Stadium haunts Mariners again in series-opening loss in New York

NEW YORK — Perhaps the most frustrating aspect of the short distance to the right-field wall in Yankee Stadium, which multiple Mariners players labeled a “joke” with modifying words not fit for print, is the gnawing feeling that every time it might help a visiting team pick up a win, it will always help the Yankees more in the end.
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Wandy Peralta vs. Marco Gonzales

On the heels of a come-from-behind win powered by new Yankee Joey Gallo, New York looks to take the second tilt in a four-game set from Seattle, one of many teams also jostling for playoff positioning as we move into the dog days of August. The Yankees have their work cut out for them, as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the health of the club and its ability put forth consistent lineups and starting pitchers.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees Analysis: The Yankees can still win the AL East

The New York Yankees are 8-2 in their last ten games. If the Yankees continue at the same pace they can forget about the wild card berth, they will win the East! The Yankees are 16-9 since July 6th. There have been some major changes from mid-July to now. The...
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Andrew Heaney vs. Chris Flexen

On July 30th, the Yankees embarked on a 13-game stretch which many fans and prognosticators felt would go a long way toward determining if they’d earn a postseason spot in 2021. Thirteen games against Miami, Baltimore, Seattle, and Kansas City sure seemed like an opportunity to make an upward move in the standings.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 3, Mariners 2: An 11th-inning Gardy Party wins it for New York

This was one of those wins that, if the Yankees make a serious playoff run, fans will remember. On a night when the bullpen held down the opposition from the first inning on, the offense did just enough when it mattered to win the game, capped by Brett Gardner coming through in the clutch with a walk-off single in the 11th. With Boston losing to Toronto, tonight’s gritty Yankees showing narrowed the gap in a 3-2 marathon victory over Seattle.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/9/21: J.P. Crawford, Jonathan Schoop, and Terry Francona

Good morning friends and happy Monday! Here are some links for your off-day reading. J.P. Crawford was feeling pretty good during yesterday’s game, which bodes well for his chances of playing tomorrow. Around the league... Congratulations to Eddy Alvarez!. The penny-pinching Rays are facing a decision on Tyler Glasnow now...
Seattle, WALookout Landing

State of North Carolina defeats City of New York, Mariners win 2-0

Prior to writing this recap, I had never had occasion to think “what is the state song of North Carolina?” Well, for those of you who don’t know, it’s the somewhat-confusingly titled ditty “The Old North State,” written in 1835 by William Gaston, a state Supreme Court judge (and also an abolitionist and the first-ever dropout from Georgetown University. Fun facts!). The reason that song is important is because instead of blasting “New York, New York” after today’s game, we should be cranking up “The Old North State,” as two Tar Heel sons helped secure today’s victory for the Mariners, avoiding a series sweep against the Yankees.
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Minor League Report — August 7

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: LF Luis Liberato has a RBI single in the top of the 10th inning as Tacoma defeated Reno 10–9 in extra innings on Friday night. DH Jose Godoy (3x5, 2 R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI) led the Rainiers with 3 hits and 4 RBI. He hit his 6th home run of the season with a 2-run blast with 0 out in the 2nd inning. SS Donovan Walton (2x5, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) and Liberato (2x5, 2B) each collected 2 hits, while RF Marcus Wilson (1x4, 2 R, 2 BB), CF Taylor Trammell (1x4, R, 2 BB), 3B Jantzen Witte (1x5, 2 R, HR, RBI) and 2B Jack Reinheimer (1x3, R, 2B, RBI, 2 BB) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 11 hits. Witte recorded his 9th home run of the season with a solo homer leading off the 2nd inning and Walton hit his 5th home run of the season with solo blast with 1 out in the 5th inning. Starter David Huff (2.0,3,1,1,0,2,HR) allowed 1 run on 3 hits over 2.0 innings, but did not factor into the decision. RH Penn Murfee (2.0,0,0,0,2,4), RH Matt Festa (0.2,2,1,1,0,0), RH Justin Grimm (0.1,0,0,0,0,0), RH Vinny Nittoli (1.0,4,5,4,1,0), RH Taylor Guerrieri (1.0,2,1,1,0,0), RH Ryan Dull (1.0,2,1,1,0,2,HR) and RH Brian Schlitter (2.0,0,0,0,0,3) combined to allow 8 runs (7 ER) over 8.0 innings in relief.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/7/21: Team Dominican Republic, Ramón Laureano, Yuli Gurriel, Will Mattthiessen

Happy Saturday! Today’s links will be brief as there’s breakfast baseball right around the corner, but we have to cover a few key things... Mariners prospect Julio Rodríguez shone on the worldwide stage last night. Team Dominican Republic beat South Korea in the bronze medal game to earn their first-ever Olympic medal in baseball. Julio had a monster day, with a two-run home run in the first inning, another run scored on a hit by pitch (on his hand, which we do not love to see, but he stayed in the game), and a double.

Comments / 0

Community Policy