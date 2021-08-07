Mariners GameDay — August 7 at New York-AL

Prior to writing this recap, I had never had occasion to think “what is the state song of North Carolina?” Well, for those of you who don’t know, it’s the somewhat-confusingly titled ditty “The Old North State,” written in 1835 by William Gaston, a state Supreme Court judge (and also an abolitionist and the first-ever dropout from Georgetown University. Fun facts!). The reason that song is important is because instead of blasting “New York, New York” after today’s game, we should be cranking up “The Old North State,” as two Tar Heel sons helped secure today’s victory for the Mariners, avoiding a series sweep against the Yankees.