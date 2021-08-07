Mariners GameDay — August 7 at New York-AL

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: LF Luis Liberato has a RBI single in the top of the 10th inning as Tacoma defeated Reno 10–9 in extra innings on Friday night. DH Jose Godoy (3x5, 2 R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI) led the Rainiers with 3 hits and 4 RBI. He hit his 6th home run of the season with a 2-run blast with 0 out in the 2nd inning. SS Donovan Walton (2x5, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) and Liberato (2x5, 2B) each collected 2 hits, while RF Marcus Wilson (1x4, 2 R, 2 BB), CF Taylor Trammell (1x4, R, 2 BB), 3B Jantzen Witte (1x5, 2 R, HR, RBI) and 2B Jack Reinheimer (1x3, R, 2B, RBI, 2 BB) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 11 hits. Witte recorded his 9th home run of the season with a solo homer leading off the 2nd inning and Walton hit his 5th home run of the season with solo blast with 1 out in the 5th inning. Starter David Huff (2.0,3,1,1,0,2,HR) allowed 1 run on 3 hits over 2.0 innings, but did not factor into the decision. RH Penn Murfee (2.0,0,0,0,2,4), RH Matt Festa (0.2,2,1,1,0,0), RH Justin Grimm (0.1,0,0,0,0,0), RH Vinny Nittoli (1.0,4,5,4,1,0), RH Taylor Guerrieri (1.0,2,1,1,0,0), RH Ryan Dull (1.0,2,1,1,0,2,HR) and RH Brian Schlitter (2.0,0,0,0,0,3) combined to allow 8 runs (7 ER) over 8.0 innings in relief.
