Community mourns passing of Mark Elsaid, Perry Hall Double-T Diner manager

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The community is mourning the loss of a beloved local personality.

Mhram “Mark” Elsaid, 56, of Nottingham, died on Thursday, August 5th. Elsaid was born March 5, 1965 and managed the Perry Hall Double-T Diner.

A visitation for Mhram will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Schimunek Funeral Home, located at 9705 Belair Road (21236).

The Perry Hall Double-T Diner had closed and relocated in recent years to make way for a new CVS at the corner of Joppa Road and Belair Road.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.schimunek-nottingham.com for the Elsaid family.