Nottingham, MD

Community mourns passing of Mark Elsaid, Perry Hall Double-T Diner manager

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
 2 days ago
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The community is mourning the loss of a beloved local personality.

Mhram “Mark” Elsaid, 56, of Nottingham, died on Thursday, August 5th. Elsaid was born March 5, 1965 and managed the Perry Hall Double-T Diner.

A visitation for Mhram will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Schimunek Funeral Home, located at 9705 Belair Road (21236).

The Perry Hall Double-T Diner had closed and relocated in recent years to make way for a new CVS at the corner of Joppa Road and Belair Road.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.schimunek-nottingham.com for the Elsaid family.

Nottingham, MD
Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com
