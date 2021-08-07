Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jimmy Butler on Heat extension, ‘They allow me to be me here’

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago

Jimmy Butler didn’t quite say the four-year, $184 million extension was secondary, but after signing off on the agreement Saturday, Butler said the Miami Heat made it easy to sign on the dotted line.

“It was easy,” he said. “They allow me to be me here. They love who I am as a person, as a player. I love the guys that I get an opportunity to play with, and I think we’re going to be a really good team.”

The deal, when factoring in the $36 million due this coming season before the extension kicks in, has Butler under contract for $220 million over the next five years, through age 36.

“It’s never about money,” he said. “After my first max deal, I knew I was going to be good [financially] for a very long time.”

If the money wasn’t motivation enough, there now also is the long-awaited opportunity to play alongside Kyle Lowry, with the veteran point guard Friday signing a three-year, $85 million deal with the Heat.

“He’s been a very good friend of mine for years and years now. It’s not just basketball between me and him,” Butler said. “So it’s great to have a genuine friend that you can have the tough conversations with. I’m going to tell him the truth; he’s going to tell me the truth. And more than anything, he’s a Miami Heat guy, too.”

Which, Heat president Pat Riley said is also what defines Butler.

“Jimmy is the anchor and face of our franchise along with Bam [Adebayo] and Kyle,” Riley said. “With Jimmy, we get an All-NBA player, an All-NBA Defensive player, tough as nails and a complete player across the board.

“He’s very deserving of this contract as he continually puts himself at the top of the league at his position. Having him in the Heat organization has been a great, great coup for us.”

For Butler, the bittersweet part was losing Goran Dragic to the Toronto Raptors in the sign-and-trade for Lowry, with the two having grown close during their two seasons as Heat teammates. Precious Achiuwa also was sent to the Raptors.

“He wanted everybody to be successful. He’s a winner through and through,” Butler said of Dragic. “It was one of the hardest Facetimes I’ve had to do in a long time, to have to say we won’t be teammates anymore.”

He then quipped about the teams’ first matchup.

“I’m calling him up for the switch,” Butler said. “I’m going to post him up. I’m going to run him over. I’m going to get an offensive foul. I’m going to sit the ball down right next to him. But it’s like, ‘I love you, you’re not on my team anymore.’ "

Tucker deal done

The Heat on Saturday also finalized their two-year agreement with veteran power forward P.J. Tucker.

“P.J. Tucker is the perfect addition to this team,” Riley said. “He brings both shooting and, most importantly, the ability to defend a lot of perimeter players. We love his versatility in order to put a defensive team on the court, where all five guys can defend, while also having enough shooting and scoring to win games.”

Tucker said he long believed the Heat made sense as a landing spot.

“You look for fit, obviously coaching styles, team styles and what they do, and this kinds of tells me exactly what I do,” he said Saturday. “Even last year, when I was looking to get traded, Miami was right at the top of the list. So it’s been a long time coming.

“We you look at our roster, we’re going to be a tough, gritty team, guys playing two ways, a bunch of defenders that get after it, that can switch and guard multiple positions. But I think more than anything, I just see us being really united, guys that are likeminded and kind of play the same way. And when you get a bunch of guys like that on the same team, you can have special things happen.”

Oladipo, too

The Heat also finalized their one-year, veteran-minimum deal with guard Victor Oladipo, who is recovering from May quadriceps surgery and not expected to be available until midseason at the soonest. The Heat retain his Bird Rights.

“We really like Victor’s versatility and how he impacts the game in multiple ways,” Riley said. “His speed skill set fits perfectly into the core we have built.”

Comments / 0

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Pat Riley
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Victor Oladipo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Heat#Max#The Toronto Raptors#Sun Sentinel#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, And Jimmy Butler Are All Expected To Sign Extensions

Free agency is almost underway, which means that every single team in the league is working around the clock to try and get a deal done. This year's free agency class isn't exactly stacked and neither is the salary cap situation, which is why some people believe that we'll witness a plethora of trades like never before.
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat Rumors: Jimmy Butler Would Be Fine With Ben Simmons Addition

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) looks on as Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots a foul shot (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports) The Miami Heat have found themselves thrust to the forefront of one of the latest rumors to set the rumor mill ablaze. With Ben Simmons on his way out of Philadelphia, it seems according to reports, the Miami Heat might just be at the top of the list to land his services.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jimmy Butler, Heat agree to $184 million deal

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is staying in South Beach for the years to come. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Butler is expected to sign a max contract extension with the Heat when the moratorium ends on August 6, which is when free agency deals, extensions and trades can be made official. Per the report, the deal is expected to be at the $184 million range.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

P.J. Tucker: Heat feel like the right fit for me

P.J. Tucker was looking for the right situation in free agency and he believes he has found it with the Heat, according to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. Tucker won a ring after being traded to Milwaukee in March, but the Bucks had limited resources to offer him. He wound up signing with Miami for $15 million over two years.
NBABradenton Herald

Ira Winderman: Are Heat at risk of aging out with Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler?

The juxtaposition over the next week could not be starker. For the bulk of the NBA, the focus in coming days will be on the youthful revitalization provided by teens such as Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey, Franz Wagner, Jalen Johnson and Moses Moody in Thursday’s draft.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Jimmy Butler talks about his goodbye to Goran Dragic

Signing Kyle Lowry was a great addition to the Miami Heat roster. It should catapult them into title contention right away if everything goes according to plan. Miami got an All-Star caliber point guard, but it came at an unfortunate cost. After seven seasons and one All-Star appearance with the Heat, Goran Dragic will be leaving South Beach.
NBASportsnet.ca

Report: Heat, Jimmy Butler expected to agree to four-year max deal

The Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler are expected to agree to a four-year, $184-million max contract, according to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. The deal should be done once the NBA officially begins its new season calendar on Aug. 6. Butler, 31, averaged 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds...
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

Jimmy Butler signs maximum contract with Heat

Veteran shooting guard Jimmy Butler is returning to the Heat on a max contract. The deal is reportedly worth over $184 million for a length of four years. This contract is technically Butler’s second with the Heat, after a sign-and-trade deal that the Sixers help push through. The Athletic’s Shams...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Did the Heat make a mistake by offering Jimmy Butler a $184 million max contract?

Former Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers small forward Jimmy Butler has finally found his long-term NBA home with the Miami Heat. According to multiple reports from throughout the day on Monday, not only is Butler expected to sign a four-year contract extension with the Heat, but Miami will reportedly be ponying up the maximum value of $184 million as a result.
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat, Jimmy Butler agree to four-year, $184 million extension, for $220 million payout over next five seasons

This time there was no hesitation, no pause to weigh the long-term commitment to a face of the franchise. The Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler formally agreed Friday to a four-year, $184 million extension that will take the forward through his 36th birthday. The agreement was one of many the NBA was finalizing Friday. The agreement will kick into place in 2022-23, replacing the player option Butler ...
NBAKansas City Star

NBA looking into tampering over timing of Heat’s sign-and-trade for Kyle Lowry

LAS VEGAS — The Miami Heat’s swiftness in executing the sign-and-trade acquisition of Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors has drawn NBA scrutiny. ESPN reported Saturday that the league is looking into potential tampering violations over the transaction, with others in the league confirming the league’s inspection. By league rules,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy