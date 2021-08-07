Draymond Green wins second Olympic gold with USA Basketball
Green and gold continue to go together, from high school to Michigan State to the NBA and the world stage. Saginaw native and former MSU star Draymond Green is coming home with another Olympic gold medal after helping Team USA defeat France 87-82 Saturday morning in Saitama, Japan. Green did not attempt a shot in his 16 minutes, though he contributed two rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals as the U.S. claimed its fourth straight men’s basketball gold medal.247sports.com
Comments / 0