Michael A. MacDowell: Anti-trust: Do as I Say, not as I Do

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Analysis by the Tax Foundation and other organizations shows that there has been an increase in the number of people moving from states with high personal income tax to states where there is no such tax.

As evidence of this, it is almost impossible to rent a U-Haul truck in California for an out-of-state move. Former Californians have taken them to other states along with their families and belongings.Yes, people do vote with their feet, or in this case with rental trucks. They move from high tax areas to lower tax locations.

This is also true for companies.

High corporate taxes tend to drive firms out of one country into another with lower tax rates. The Biden Administration has urged the 38-country-member Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to adopt a global minimum tax rate of at least 15%. Administration leaders maintain that such a universal rate will establish a corporate tax “floor” and discourage countries from undercutting one another.

Attracting businesses and the tax revenue they generate is a strategy many countries have adopted. It helps mitigate the need to raise taxes on the electorate, helping to assure that elections will not be lost in some countries, or leaders will not be removed through less than democratic methods in others. In short, raising taxes on businesses, which inevitably are passed on to consumers by way of increased prices, and reduced investment returns, is a less objectionable way to gain revenue than is raising individual taxes. This is the strategy the administration has chosen to pursue, but to work it must be accompanied by an agreement among countries to impose the same base corporate tax rate.

A diverse set of countries such as Ireland, Nigeria and Hungary, with relatively low corporate tax rates, are opposed to OECD’s plan.

However, recent appointees of the current administration such as Janice Yellen, Treasury Secretary Jonathan Kanter, a longtime anti-trust lawyer and new head of the anti-trust division of the Department of Commerce, along with Lina Kahn, Biden’s appointee to head up the anti-trust division of the Department of Commerce endorse the plan. Their reason for doing so is that it will help ensure the revenue necessary to cover recently enacted, or newly proposed, government programs. Both Kanter and Kahn are aggressive anti-trust advocates with designs to pursue monopolistic behavior against large U.S. companies.

What seems not to have dawned upon these officials is that the same market power that large companies employ to limit competition is not dissimilar from the OECD’s plan they endorse.

By colluding with OECD countries to set a floor on corporate taxes, below which no country’s tax rate can venture, the administration is enabling the same monopolistic behavior between countries that they so vigorously oppose among international companies. In essence, the OECD plan assures that corporate taxes will continue to increase to help cover the seemingly insatiable desire for additional government-funded programs.

Certainly, some will say that the OECD plan is a good thing.

They maintain we need to place much higher taxes upon large companies with exorbitant salaries for senior executives. That may be true, but that approach neglects the fact that most of the profits these companies make are reinvested, ensuring their ability to compete against foreign firms thereby keeping Americans employed. Further, when corporate profits are reduced, so too will be investment returns, diminishing the amount earned by the investment portfolios such as those that fund public employee and teacher retirements.

As with many international economic circumstances this is a complex question. It will not be easily answered by imposing a world-wide floor on corporate taxes because inevitably there will be new and problematic circumstances that will arise each with its own set of problems. There may be good reasons for the U.S. to press for universal corporate tax rates, but before we do so the American public should understand the very real potential for the unintended consequences that such a move may generate.