Call of Duty: Vanguard Teased in New Warzone Image

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty: Vanguard, which is reportedly going to be the name of this year's installment in the annualized first-person shooter franchise, seems to have been blatantly teased by Activision in a new promotional image associated with Call of Duty: Warzone. The image in question comes from the new key art for Warzone Season 5 which is slated to kick off later this month. However, the tease related to Vanguard likely wasn't noticed by many people as it appeared in another language.

