Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Breaking down how Isaiah Livers translates to the NBA

By Sean Corp
Detroit Bad Boys
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsaiah Livers is a very good shooter with projectable size at the NBA level. The new Detroit Pistons forward spent four years at the University of Michigan, where he built up an impressive track record as a shooter. During his four seasons, he was used in various offensive sets, and played alongside several future NBA players. Livers’ role in college was nearly identical to the role he’ll play in the NBA; an off-ball 3-and-D forward.

www.detroitbadboys.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Hamidou Diallo
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Isaiah Livers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Down#Nba Players#Rpg#Usg#Shot Profile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Celebritiesthesource.com

Polo G and Gunna Team Up on Kawhi Leonard’s “Waves”

Kawhi Leonard is taking care of work off the court, sharing a new song, “Waves,” featuring Gunna and Polo G. The single will be a part of his upcoming Culture Jam project, which is in partnership with the industry powerhouse Eesean Bolden. The first-of-its-kind project celebrates the union of hip-hop,...
NBABleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Dennis Schroder, Marc Gasol and Alex Caruso

The Los Angeles Lakers' roster looks much different than it did two weeks ago. And there could be more changes to come before the start of the 2021-22 season in October. The biggest move made by the Lakers so far this offseason was the acquisition of point guard Russell Westbrook, who will form a big three with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, Los Angeles had to send Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the draft rights to Isaiah Jackson to the Washington Wizards in exchange.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To LiAngelo Ball’s Performance Yesterday

There are currently two Ball brothers in the NBA – Lonzo on the Chicago Bulls and LaMelo on the Charlotte Hornets. Could we soon have three, though?. LiAngelo Ball is playing for the Hornets Summer League team. He made his debut on Sunday and it was a good one. The...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on CJ McCollum Trade, Aron Baynes and More

While NBA free agents have only been able to officially sign deals with teams since Friday, there was a ton of news in the days leading up to those transactions getting finalized. A bunch of players have changed teams, and there have also been some major trades take place. But...
NBAYardbarker

NBA EXCLUSIVE: Dennis Smith Jr. Would Like to Sign With Dallas Mavs

With limited options remaining for the Dallas Mavericks in free agency, what can the team do to add to the secondary playmaking department that was supposed to be this offseason’s primary goal?. How about a potentially inexpensive reunion with former Mavericks starter Dennis Smith Jr.?. The 6-2 guard with the...
NBAjitneybooks.com

Miami Heat Killed It This Offseason

The Miami Heat were active in this year’s free agent agency period. They signed several tenured players and a few well known faces. Guard Kyle Lowry headlines the cast followed by forward P. J. Tucker and Victor Oladipo. Miami also re-signed Duncan Robinson for 5 years’ worth 90 million dollars, the largest contract ever for an undrafted player. Unfortunately there were some departures. Veteran Goran Dragić was shipped to Toronto and Kendrick Nunn is heading towards Los Angeles joining Lebron James, Anthony Davis and Russel Westbrook.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Plan To Waive Notable Tight End

The Baltimore Ravens are moving on from a tight end they signed after he went undrafted in 2020. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Ravens plan to waive former Oregon star tight end Jacob Breeland. Breeland’s senior year with the Ducks was derailed by an injury. Per Pelissero, he’s still working his way back from the major setback.
NBA247Sports

Breaking down Duke's Jalen Johnson ahead of 2021 NBA Draft

The 2021 NBA Draft is just three days away, taking place Thursday8 PM ET on ABC/ESPN. One of the more mysterious players in this year’s draft is former Duke Blue Devils forward Jalen Johnson. During the 2020-21 college basketball season, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Blue Devils in...
NBAchatsports.com

2021 NBA Draft Coverage: Isaiah Todd

On July 13th, Shams had an interesting note in his column in the Athletic:. Before this, Todd had largely been viewed as a mid-second round prospect, in spite of his young age (19, turns 20 in October) and good shooting (36.2% 3PT and 82.4% FT in the G-League). This is largely due only being able to play 24 minutes a game for 15 games with the G-League Ignite team, starting only 2, and not flashing as much upside or extreme athleticism, especially in comparison to potential top 5 picks Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Don’t sleep on the potent Michigan SF Isaiah Livers

The potential for the Chicago Bulls to get it right on the night of the 2021 NBA Draft will be really difficult. All that executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley are working with this summer are a second-round pick, 38th overall. Last fall,...
NBANBC Sports

Q&A: Breaking down NBA's investigation into Lonzo Ball trade

The NBA is investigating whether or not the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat tampered before their sign-and-trade agreements to acquire Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry, respectively, as free agency opened on Monday. By league rule, teams aren’t permitted to have contact with players under contract with another team. Technically, players...
NBAUSA Today

Isaiah Livers hears his name called in the 2021 NBA draft

The Kalamazoo kid is staying home. Perhaps it wasn’t as high as he had envisioned before his season-ending foot injury, but Isaiah Livers isn’t going to complain about being drafted into the NBA. Two years after an injury precluded star Michigan shooting guard Charles Matthews from being selected in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy