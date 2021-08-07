Breaking down how Isaiah Livers translates to the NBA
Isaiah Livers is a very good shooter with projectable size at the NBA level. The new Detroit Pistons forward spent four years at the University of Michigan, where he built up an impressive track record as a shooter. During his four seasons, he was used in various offensive sets, and played alongside several future NBA players. Livers’ role in college was nearly identical to the role he’ll play in the NBA; an off-ball 3-and-D forward.www.detroitbadboys.com
