If his display against Manchester City in the Community Shield is any indication, James Maddison is a man on a mission this season. Last time Leicester were at Wembley, the playmaker was a second-half substitute as the Foxes beat Chelsea in May to win the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history. Though Maddison described the day as the best of his life, he was known to have been bitterly disappointed when he learned he would not be in the starting XI.