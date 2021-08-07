Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Matthew Stafford is “playing lights out” according to the Defensive Player of the Year

By HoldenCantor
turfshowtimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams just started training camp this past week, but Matthew Stafford has been impressing his teammates every single day. His veteran leadership and the fact that he’s been around the game so long mean that he has seen it all. Not surprisingly, Stafford’s experience is translating onto...

www.turfshowtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#La#Wideouts#Therams Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rams Star Shares ‘Disgusting’ Play From Matthew Stafford At Practice

The buzz around Matthew Stafford’s arrival in Los Angeles this year is palpable. Fans and analysts have raved about the veteran quarterback’s expected impact on the Rams’ offense — and so too have the players within the organization. Earlier this week during a training camp press conference, LA wide receiver...
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Lions writer: ‘Vast difference’ between Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford

There has already been talk this week that new Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff isn’t exactly “throwing deep” in training camp so far. Goff has dusted that noise off by saying that he can only take what the defense gives him — and I’ll rush to his defense to say that “a few practices” does not make a full report — but it’s not a new song being sung.
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Jalen Ramsey Intercepts Matthew Stafford

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams has made a career of tormenting opposing quarterbacks. Well, former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford now understands why Ramsey was acquired by the Rams for such a massive haul. Back in 2019, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded Ramsey for for two first-round draft...
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Adding historical context to the potential Matthew Stafford injury

It’s too early and not enough is yet known for fan of the Los Angeles Rams to lose sleep over quarterback Matthew Stafford’s reported injury during Monday’s training camp practice. While it’s certainly uncomfortable territory, the Rams have previously navigated preseason injuries to quarterbacks. In some instances the results have been catastrophic, but another had an ending fit for Hollywood.
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams Camp: Matthew Stafford Injury Update

After being eliminated in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last year by the Green Bay Packers, the Los Angeles Rams knew it needed to try and upgrade the quarterback position. By trading for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the offseason, the Rams pushed its chips all in and...
NFLYardbarker

The REAL reason why the Rams dumped Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford

Ever since Jared Goff was drafted number 1 overall in 2016, he and the Rams have been on a wild roller coaster ride. After McVay took him to the top, Goff started dragging the Rams offense to the bottom and now there’s a new Quarterback in town. Why was Goff so awful that McVay and the Rams had to sell the farm to go and acquire Stafford? And how much better can Stafford make the Rams?
NFLNBC Sports

Matthew Stafford loving challenge of “brand new” atmosphere

Carson Wentz compared the start of training camp to the first day of school and it sounds like a comparison that would resonate with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford joined Wentz in being traded to a new team this offseason and in making his first training camp appearance on Wednesday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that it “seems like he feels very comfortable,” but Stafford said that he still feels like he’s trying to find his place amid a slew of unfamiliar faces.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Matthew Stafford feels like he let down Detroit Lions fans

Matthew Stafford feels he let down Detroit Lions fans. In a wide-ranging conversation with NBC Sports' Peter King, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback was asked if "any part of you feel you let the franchise down there?" "Definitely," Stafford said in the Monday morning column. "I sit there and go,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Andrew Whitworth Gives High Praise to Matthew Stafford

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth joins The Doug Gottlieb Show live from Rams Camp in Irvine, CA! Whitworth talks about handling training camp as a veteran heading into his 16th season in the NFL. Whitworth gives his early impressions of his new quarterback, Matthew Stafford, and discusses what elements the veteran QB brings to his new roster. Plus, Whitworth breaks down why the team feels they're in excellent hands under the leadership of Sean McVay.
NFLCBS Sports

Rams' Matthew Stafford: Gets in some reps Tuesday

Stafford (thumb) took part in a number of drills at Tuesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Stafford kicked off the session with some light throws, proceeded to take snaps in the shotgun, moved on to handoffs with running backs and then connected with both Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp deep down the field. If Stafford hadn't emerged from Monday's practice with a swollen right thumb due to hitting his hand on a teammate's helmet, it appeared he was going through his usual routine. According to Rodrigue, Stafford had X-rays come back negative and was scheduled to have the day off Tuesday, but he felt well enough to go through a full workload and still felt good after practice. He appears to have avoided any serious concerns, though it's worth keeping an eye on his practice work until fully recovered.
NFLCBS Sports

Rams' Matthew Stafford: Practices without limitations

Stafford (thumb) handled a full workload at Tuesday's practice, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports. A thumb contusion couldn't stop Stafford from suiting up for the first day of padded practice with his new team. He should be fine to make an appearance this preseason, though Rams coach Sean McVay typically has been cautious with his starters in August.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Random Ramsdom: Amidst ‘new experiences’ and challenges, Matthew Stafford is ‘focused on football’

The first round of Los Angeles Rams player press appearances happened yesterday as the quarterbacks and rookies reported for camp. Here are some of the takeaways. “It’s a bunch of new experiences for me,” Stafford said. “Where we’re playing, where I’m living, my teammates, coaching staff, all that is new for me, so it’s definitely invigorating and a challenge for me. Something I’m looking forward to.”
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Sean McVay Has Huge Expectations for Matthew Stafford and Darrell Henderson

Rams HC Sean McVay joins The Doug Gottlieb Show live from Rams Camp in Irvine, CA! McVay talks about the highly anticipated arrival of new QB Matthew Stafford and discusses what he expects from the veteran this season. McVay explains why he has full faith in Darrell Henderson as their lead running back after losing Cam Akers for the season. Plus, McVay tells Doug why there's an absolute zero chance you will see Stafford take the field during the preseason!
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Matthew Stafford’s X-rays come back negative

A scary moment for Los Angeles Rams fans occurred Monday when Matthew Stafford had an apparent injury to his surgically-repaired thumb when it came into contact with another player’s helmet. But on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport reported that X-rays were negative and Stafford would only miss a couple days of practice with a swollen thumb.

Comments / 0

Community Policy