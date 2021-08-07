Cancel
Nicole Kidman Shares Jaw-Dropping Model Shots Amid ‘Being the Ricardos’ Production

By Anna Dunn
 2 days ago
Nicole Kidman, who is set to star in Being the Ricardos, just shared some stunning pictures on Instagram. The actress will play Lucille Ball in the upcoming film and has starred in hit films and series such as Big Little Lies, The Undoing, and Eyes Wide Shut.

“Remembering Herb @HerbRitts” the caption says. Herb Ritts was an American fashion photographer. Now, the Herb Ritts Foundation, which she tagged in the caption, continues on Ritts’ support of HIV/AIDS research along with his passion for photography and art.

Kidman posted these photos while still in the midst of filming Being the Ricardos. Being the Ricardos will reportedly take an unflinching look at the behind-the-scenes lives of Lucille Ball, and her husband, I Love Lucy producer, and Ricky Ricardo actor Desi Arnaz.

‘Being the Ricardos’ Will Follow a Week in The Lives of The Two Hollywood Legends

The film takes place during a production week of I Love Lucy…,” Director Aaron Sorkin said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “A Monday table read to Friday audience taping, with a whole bunch of long flashbacks which are telling the story that got us here… And because there’s a table read, there’s rehearsals and then there’s tape night… We do see moments of them being Lucy and Ricky Ricardo.”

But despite those moments, this is not a comedy film about I Love Lucy’s quirky characters. Being the Ricardos takes a look at the tumultuous marriage between the two main stars. And while no film can be 100% accurate, the daughter of the couple, Lucie Arnaz, is working as a technical advisor on the film to help ensure accuracy.

Many have pointed out that Nicole Kidman is known for her dramatic work. Lots have expressed surprise or even dislike for Kidman taking on the role of a comedian. But just like any comedian, there was far more to Lucille Ball than the quick laughs she gave on screen.

“Lucille Ball is hopefully funny,” she said in a Variety Actors on Actors interview. “The strange thing about Lucille Ball is that everyone thinks we’re remaking the I Love Lucy show, and it’s so not that. It’s about Lucy and Desi and their relationship and their marriage. It’s very deep, actually.”

Still, Kidman is not taking the task of playing Ball lightly. In fact, she’s repeatedly cited just how much of a challenge this role will be. Ball was a complex human being, a Hollywood legend, and someone Kidman really admires. While Kidman may be a controversial choice to play the star, the actress is absolutely giving it her all, and Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of the star, has her full support.

