Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

A politician let 3 'doctors' wearing full PPE into her home to treat her sick husband. In fact, they were assassins who'd come to kill her.

By Bethany Dawson
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0orR8a_0bKrNqxK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zL1tV_0bKrNqxK00
People stand next to the coffin with the remains of former congresswoman from the opposition Liberty Party, Carolina Echeverria Haylock, during her wake at the headquarters of her party, in Tegucigalpa, on 26 July 2021

Orlando SIERRA / AFP

  • Carolina Echeverría let three people into her home, as they were disguised as doctors.
  • She believed they had come to care for her husband, but they attacked him and shot her in the head.
  • No arrests have been made, and it is not clear what was the motive for the killing.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

An assassination squad tricked a Honduras politician into letting them into her home before shooting her dead

Carolina Echeverría, a former presidential candidate who was running to win back her former seat assumed the visitors - dressed in full medical protective gear, including masks - were at her home to tend to her husband, who was infected with COVID-19.

The disguised trio - two men and a woman - shot Echeverría in the head, killing her. Her husband, former police chief Andrés Urtecho, tried to fight them off.

Urtecho told a local radio station that he watched the attackers enter the house and seize his wife, at which point he jumped out of his sickbed to try and save her, The Times report .

"I went out into the hall with the gun in my hand and fired about 11 shots," said Urtecho, who was wounded in the leg in the attack.

"My wife turned her face towards me and then they shot her in the left temple.

The attackers then fled in a getaway vehicle. There have been no reports of any arrests or suspects, but few people knew Urtecho was suffering with COVID-19, limiting the number of people who would have been able to use this information.

"That information could only be known by people in the house, where there were three workers, a niece, my wife, my son and his wife," Urtecho said.

Rommel Martínez, head of the investigative police in Honduras, said in a news conference on July 27 that detectives were pursuing multiple trains of investigation, but had not understood whether Echeverría was the victim of a home invasion or a targeted killing.

Martínez said authorities did not have enough evidence to make any arrests yet.

Modesto Morales, coordinator of the United Development Platform for Indigenous and Afro Peoples, noted his fears that Echeverría's murder would not be solved, AP report .

Honduras is renowned to be a country with a serious violence problem, with 40 homocides for every 100,000 residents - double the rate in the United States.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Insider

Insider

114K+
Followers
11K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Assassination#Ppe#Targeted Killing#Murder#Ppe#Liberty Party#Orlando Sierra#Times#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Woman Allegedly Raped By Cousin While Husband Filmed Abuse

A 21-year-old woman in India was allegedly raped by her cousin while her husband recorded the incident on his smartphone around two weeks ago, the police said. The victim told the police that he went to a village near the city of Bhopal to meet an occult practitioner on July 21 in the hope of curing her infertility. She was accompanied by her husband and his broher to the village where their aunt lived, The Times of India reported, citing local police station officer Ramesh Rai.
Des Moines, IASeattle Times

Man sentenced for shooting Black girl at Iowa Trump rally

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man was sentenced Monday to up to 10 years in prison for shooting into a car full of Black teenage girls after an Iowa rally for then-President Donald Trump, injuring one girl. Michael McKinney, 26, of St. Charles, pleaded guilty in June to intimidation...
AustraliaInternational Business Times

Newborn Killed After Doctors Allegedly Give Laughing Gas Instead Of Oxygen

A baby in Australia died an hour after his birth after doctors gave him laughing gas instead of oxygen. Subcontractors who installed the gas panel overlooked a cross-connection issue, thereby mislabeling the oxygen and nitrous oxide lines. Nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, is used in medical and dental procedures as...
HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Hundreds Of Little Men 'Attacked' 63-Year-Old For Six Months In Rare Neuro Disorder

A 63-year-old man, suffering from the rare Alice In Wonderland Syndrome (AIWS), has been cured after a harrowing six months, characterized by hallucinations. Doctors said the neurological condition left the man, hailing from the Indian city of Pune, with bouts of hallucinations of being attacked by hundreds of little men, no bigger than the size of his fingers, reports Hindustan Times.
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro spends a THIRD day in the hospital but staff says he's recovering after doctors removed a gastric catheter: They're monitoring an intestinal blockage tied to the stabbing he suffered in 2018

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro remains in the hospital Friday after doctors yesterday said they had removed a gastric catheter, but didn't say when he will be discharged. The 66-year-old is hospitalized at Vila Nova Star Hospital in São Paulo, where he is being treated for an intestinal blockage linked to the abdominal stabbing he suffered while campaigning in September 2018.

Comments / 1

Community Policy