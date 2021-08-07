A politician let 3 'doctors' wearing full PPE into her home to treat her sick husband. In fact, they were assassins who'd come to kill her.

People stand next to the coffin with the remains of former congresswoman from the opposition Liberty Party, Carolina Echeverria Haylock, during her wake at the headquarters of her party, in Tegucigalpa, on 26 July 2021 Orlando SIERRA / AFP

Carolina Echeverría let three people into her home, as they were disguised as doctors.

She believed they had come to care for her husband, but they attacked him and shot her in the head.

No arrests have been made, and it is not clear what was the motive for the killing.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

An assassination squad tricked a Honduras politician into letting them into her home before shooting her dead

Carolina Echeverría, a former presidential candidate who was running to win back her former seat assumed the visitors - dressed in full medical protective gear, including masks - were at her home to tend to her husband, who was infected with COVID-19.

The disguised trio - two men and a woman - shot Echeverría in the head, killing her. Her husband, former police chief Andrés Urtecho, tried to fight them off.

Urtecho told a local radio station that he watched the attackers enter the house and seize his wife, at which point he jumped out of his sickbed to try and save her, The Times report .

"I went out into the hall with the gun in my hand and fired about 11 shots," said Urtecho, who was wounded in the leg in the attack.

"My wife turned her face towards me and then they shot her in the left temple.

The attackers then fled in a getaway vehicle. There have been no reports of any arrests or suspects, but few people knew Urtecho was suffering with COVID-19, limiting the number of people who would have been able to use this information.

"That information could only be known by people in the house, where there were three workers, a niece, my wife, my son and his wife," Urtecho said.

Rommel Martínez, head of the investigative police in Honduras, said in a news conference on July 27 that detectives were pursuing multiple trains of investigation, but had not understood whether Echeverría was the victim of a home invasion or a targeted killing.

Martínez said authorities did not have enough evidence to make any arrests yet.

Modesto Morales, coordinator of the United Development Platform for Indigenous and Afro Peoples, noted his fears that Echeverría's murder would not be solved, AP report .

Honduras is renowned to be a country with a serious violence problem, with 40 homocides for every 100,000 residents - double the rate in the United States.