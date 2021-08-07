Cancel
Derez De’Shon Drops First Solo Record of 2021 with “In My Feelings”

By Kim SoMajor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerez De’Shon just shared his first solo release of 2021 with “In My Feelings” video. Atlanta rapper Derez De’Shon takes his time with releasing music. Which makes sense since he always gives us transparency on the details of his life and what he goes through. Earlier this year we only saw him guested on Quin Nfn’s “Having My Way.” This followed a 2020 that brought the third installment of Pain, De’Shon’s acclaimed series. Even though De’Shon like to take his time between releases the “Beat The Odds,” rapper has more than 800 million combined streams globally.

