Central Park may be one of the world’s most famous, but it is by no means the only one in New York City. The best part? You don’t need a car to get to most of them. From Manhattan to the Hudson River Valley, the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) services dozens of outdoor spaces in or near the city where you can hike, bike, camp, kayak, or simply be. Whether you’re looking for an outdoor space to escape for a few hours or a few days, here are eight places to explore on your next adventure that are accessible by public transportation.