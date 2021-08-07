Avalanche Have Several Prospects All Battling for Playing Time

As the Rangers cap situation becomes clearer, it also becomes more of a challenge. There shouldn’t be cap concerns until 2024, but there are hopes that the Rangers are able to help kick that can down the road too. To do so, they would likely need to shed a big contract, use ill advised bridge deals on a few kids, and/or get a hometown discount from key players. Those two key players are Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox, as both are expected to make big bucks, but there is some sense of hope they will take a hometown discount.