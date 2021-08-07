Avalanche Have Several Prospects All Battling for Playing Time
The Colorado Avalanche offseason is, for the most part, complete after the signing of defenseman Ryan Murray to a one-year, $2 million deal. General manager (GM) Joe Sakic was correct when he stated last season that the Avalanche will have as deep of a team as they were going to have in a run for the Cup. There is no doubt the current team has gotten a pretty good-sized face lift and looks quite different from the team that won the Presidents' Trophy last year.
