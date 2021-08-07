Mitsubishi And Ralliart To Revive The Evolution Name
A few months ago, we reported on news of Mitsubishi's in-house tuning division making a resurgence, but as excited as that news made us, the downside was that the Ralliart moniker would likely find its way to an SUV or some other sort of family car before we ever see a new Lancer Evolution. Still, this was to be expected because the last news we heard of Ralliart was back in 2017 when a Ralliart version of the Eclipse Cross was rumored. According to Japan's Best Car Web, the car that Mitsubishi was supposed to reveal at the canceled 2021 Tokyo Motor Show would be a Ralliart-tuned version of the Outlander PHEV.carbuzz.com
