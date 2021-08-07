Cancel
The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter Earnings

LIMERICK, PA — The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB) announced unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Highlights include asset growth of $38.2 million and a $2.9 million increase in stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2021, as compared to June 30, 2020. Net income increased $117 thousand to $677 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, totaling approximately $0.33 per common share, fully diluted. The Company paid a cash dividend totaling $0.05 per share during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Book value per share increased to $12.03.

