Making a name for himself: TMP product Carson Jacobs playing for Cheney in NBC World Series
Carson Jacobs, who has older siblings who excelled in sports, just hopes to make a name for himself. Jacobs, who played football, basketball and baseball, graduated from Thomas More Prep-Marian in 2020. He has been pitching in summer ball this year, first with the Newton Rebels during the regular season and then he was picked up by the Cheney Diamond Dawgs for the NBC World Series.www.hdnews.net
