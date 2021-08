Mondelēz International is moving its Dairylea and Philadelphia cheese brands to recyclable packaging. The company has moved away from Polystyrene into widely recycled PET plastic for Philadelphia Mini Tubs and Handi Snacks packaging, removing approximately 487 tons of Polystyrene. The move is part of the UK business’ ‘Pack Light and Pack Right’ strategy which supports Mondelēz International’s global goal of achieving 100% recyclable packaging, reducing its use of virgin plastic in its rigid plastic packaging by 25% and adding clear recycling labelling information to support consumers to recycle right by 2025.