At the start of this year, it was hard to escape the sense that one of English cricket’s most rarefied talents had learned to convert his gifts into consistent Test match success. After years in which English cricket had anguished over whether Jos Buttler could thrive in the five-day arena, he left Chennai on February 9 boasting an average of 64.6 in his last seven Tests. Increasingly the hallmark of Buttler the Test cricketer, like Buttler the one-day titan, was his adaptability.