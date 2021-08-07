With lumber prices dropping, what's the impact on consumers and home sales?

A serious dearth of inventory and elevated real estate prices continue to make the prospect of home shopping and homebuying too daunting for a majority of Americans today, according to Fannie Mae's Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI). In fact, consumers' pessimism toward homebuying conditions in July set a survey record. Of the six metrics measured in the report, the "Good Time to Buy" and "Good Time to Sell" components once again produced the most notable results, reported the government-sponsored enterprise's economics team. On the buy-side, 66% of respondents said it's a bad time to buy a home, up from 64% last month; while on the sell-side, 75% of respondents said it's a good time to sell, down slightly from 77 % last month, yet still elevated compared to pre-coronavirus times.