American Tamyra Mensah-Stock made history after becoming the first Black woman to win an Olympic Gold Medal for women’s wrestling. Mensah-Stock started her wrestling career in the 10th grade after her sister encouraged her to become a role model in a sport that needed it. “When I first started wrestling, I wanted to be an emblem,” Mensah-Stock said in an interview following her win. “A light to younger women [to] show them that you can be silly, you can have fun and you can be strong.” Throughout her career Mensah-Stock has been just that.