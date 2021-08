PULGA — Now in its 20th day, the Dixie Fire flared up late Monday afternoon, leading to new evacuation orders and road closures in Plumas and Tehama counties. The fire, burning in parts of Butte and Plumas Counties, grew 250 acres overnight Sunday, and has now burned 248,820 acres. While the fire grew Sunday into Monday, the containment increased by two percent as well as Cal Fire announced the containment had now reached 35 percent. Fire officials did not hold an incident briefing Monday night, and new acreage and containment estimates on the fire were not provided by press deadline.