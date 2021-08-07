Special Weather Statement issued for Grainger, Jefferson, Knox, North Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 09:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Grainger; Jefferson; Knox; North Sevier A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Knox, western Jefferson and southwestern Grainger Counties through 1215 PM EDT At 1143 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of New Market, or 12 miles west of Jefferson City, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sevierville, New Market, Strawberry Plains, Blaine, House Mountain State Park, Mascot and Kodak. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH